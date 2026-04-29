Complete Ravens Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next

The Baltimore Ravens are in the midst of a hectic offseason, one that saw a change at the team’s top coaching positions and the exodus of a handful of stellar players.

With free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft already in the books, and new head coach Jesse Minter at the wheel, the team isn’t done in building their roster for next season. Here’s what’s been done, and what’s ahead for the Ravens:

Draft Picks

Whoever said the Ravens don’t draft for need? Baltimore arrived at the 2026 NFL Draft holding 11 picks and came out with a bunch of players aimed at addressing urgent needs. First-round guard Olaivavega Ioane and sixth-round punter Ryan Eckley look like Day 1 starters, with linebacker Zion Young and wideouts Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt -- drafted in Rounds 2 to 4 -- possibly becoming starters by midseason.

Baltimore also took care of urgent depth issues at tight end, cornerback, running back, and interior defensive line.

The Daily Flock presented by @FanDuel is LIVE! NFL Analyst & Insider Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) joins the show to break down the Ravens’ 2026 NFL Draft class, including a deep dive on first-round pick Olaivavega Ioane. #RavensFlock https://t.co/wYfRLlyqQb — The Daily Flock Show (@DailyFlockShow) April 29, 2026

Free Agents

The Ravens lost some very valuable talent, especially on offense, during this offseason. Center Tyler Linderbaum, fullback Patrick Ricard, tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, running back Keaton Mitchell, guard Daniel Faalele and wide receiver Tylan Wallace are out. On defense, losses are less impactful, but still plenty, including linebackers Dre’Mont Jones, David Ojabo and Jake Hummel, and safeties Alohi Gilman and Ar’Darius Washington. Baltimore also took a big hit on special teams by losing punter Jordan Stout.

Linderbaum, Ricard, Likeley and Stout will be the most missed players.

On the flip side, the Ravens signed premier pass rusher Trey Hendrickson from Cincy, along with a few other contributors, including safety Jaylinn Hawkins, guard John Simpson tight end Durham Smythe, and re-signed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

The resulting balance should be considered a net loss for the Ravens, who look to take the field with one of their thinnest roster in years.

What's Next?

Phase 1 of the offseason conditioning program started on April 6th, with two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, star running back Derrick Henry, and newcomer Hendrickson in attendance.

Ravens rookies -- including UDFA quarterback Diego Pavia and all 11 draftees -- will report to rookie minicamp on Saturday May 2.

Organized Team activities are set to begin on May 18th, and run through June 4, leading up to mandatory minicamp, which is set to begin on June 9.

As for the upcoming regular season’s full calendar, it should be released at some point in the beginning of May. A few select dates have been made public, including Baltimore's upcoming game in Brazil, but the full release is next. The Ravens -- like all 32 NFL teams -- already know who their opponents will be for the 2026 season. It’s just a matter of knowing when and where each game will take place.