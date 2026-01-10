Former Ravens OC Admits Failure in AFC Championship Loss

Todd Monken is not deflecting responsibility for one of the most painful moments in recent Baltimore Ravens history.

He has openly acknowledged that his decisions played a central role in the team’s 17-10 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship Game.

Speaking candidly, Monken pointed to his approach, his play selection and his leadership as areas where he fell short.

His remarks arrive amid major organizational change in Baltimore.

Monken owns strategic mistakes from Chiefs loss

Monken’s sharpest self-criticism centers on Baltimore’s offensive approach against the Chiefs, particularly the decision to move away from the run game.

The Ravens finished that AFC title game with just 10 designed rushing attempts, the second-lowest total in the 16 seasons John Harbaugh led the team. That strategy came against a Kansas City defense that ranked No. 18 versus the run during the regular season, a mismatch Baltimore failed to exploit.

“I wish I would have called it better. I wish I would have had a better plan. I wish I would have trusted the run game better,” Monken said. “That’ll be one I’ll have to live with forever.”

He later underscored how deeply that moment remains with him. “I will always remember the Chiefs game, and that will be one that I will have to live with forever because you only get so many opportunities,” Monken said. “I don’t let it haunt me. I just won’t ever forget it.”

During a wide-ranging appearance on the Ryan Ripken Show, Monken pushed back on the idea that leadership or messaging was the issue.

Reflections on relationships and a changing Ravens era

Monken’s comments extended beyond one game, touching on a turbulent period that ended with the Ravens moving on from Harbaugh after an 18-year run.

He acknowledged shortcomings in his connection with Lamar Jackson and his overall performance during a disappointing 2025 season, when Baltimore finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. The offense fell to 16th in the league after ranking among the NFL’s best the year before, a sharp decline despite returning most of its starters.

“I didn’t coach Lamar well enough,” Monken said. “I didn’t have as good of a relationship as I could have. I didn’t do the things we needed to do this year to win enough games to give ourselves a chance. I believe that.”

The downturn followed a high point early in Monken’s tenure. In 2023, his first season coordinating the offense, Baltimore went 13-4 and earned the AFC’s top seed.

The following year brought another milestone, as the Ravens finished with the No. 1 offense in franchise history. Jackson threw 41 touchdown passes against just four interceptions, reinforcing the belief that the pairing could deliver sustained success.

Injuries disrupted that momentum. Jackson missed four games and exited two others with issues involving his hamstring, back, knee, ankle and toe. Still, Monken declined to cite health as justification, maintaining that coaches are paid to adapt and deliver results.

With Harbaugh gone, Monken is not expected to return as the Ravens’ primary playcaller. As Baltimore searches for new leadership, Monken says he is focused on learning from failure and preparing for his next role.

