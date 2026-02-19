Anthony Weaver Isn't Concerned About Ravens' Pass Rushers

Every Baltimore Ravens fan would be in agreement that the biggest problem with this team entering the offseason is a lack of consistent pass rushers.

Last year, the Ravens had only 30 sacks in 17 games, and only two other teams had fewer. It doesn't make it better that they won't have Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy, who are currently free agents. During the coordinators' introductory press conference, new Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver didn't seem too concerned about the team's pass rushers.

"We certainly have rushers, right? I think it took a hit with losing [Nnamdi] Madubuike. I think we all know the effect that losing him had on this defense, but from a talent standpoint, we certainly have some dudes that can get there. In the backend, we have talent all across the board. The first guy that comes to mind is Kyle Hamilton. He's the ultimate chess piece. You can do so many things with him, and you go back to a corner with Nate Wiggins and in the back with Malaki Starks, Roquan [Smith] – we have talent; there's so much talent on this defense that as a coordinator, I can't help but get up here and just smile and be happy about it, because your options are limitless in what you want to do. So, I feel really good about both of those things."

Anthony Weaver confident in the Ravens' pass rushers

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Jones is arguably the best pass rusher on the team's current roster after leading the Ravens in sacks a season ago with five. The defensive tackles on the team showed more consistency with getting to the quarterback versus the edge rushers, so that's where Baltimore is going to have to focus this offseason.

The loss of Van Noy and Dre'Mont Jones has already been discussed off the edge, leaving the best one still on the roster as rookie second-round pick Mike Green, who just completed his first NFL season. Green showed some promise, but wasn't consistent enough to be 100% confident he's ready to be a full-time starter.

That would leave the Ravens with the option to target Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson in free agency or Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby in a trade as viable options for the team. Weaver and Ravens head coach Jesse Minter have both coached incoming Los Angeles Chargers free agent Odafe Oweh, so that could be another solid option. If neither of them is signed or traded to Baltimore, the Ravens must then select one in the first round or at least bring back Jones and Van Noy.

Regardless of what Baltimore does, the Ravens have to be aggressive in the offseason in fixing the edge rusher position if they want to get back into the postseason in 2026.

