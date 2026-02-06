Ravens Fans Should Hope Projected Maxx Crosby Trade Doesn't Happen

There's no doubt in any Baltimore Ravens fan's mind that they have to get some kind of edge rusher in the offseason.

The Ravens hired Jesse Minter as the head coach to help their struggling defense generate more pressure on the quarterback, something Minter's former team, the Los Angeles Chargers, did very well in 2025. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton might have a suggestion on a trade the Ravens could make with the Las Vegas Raiders for five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby, but it comes at a high cost of two first-round picks, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, and linebacker Trenton Simpson.

"No one can replicate what Crosby does on the edge, though the Raiders can pursue young talent to support a full-blown youth movement in their defensive rebuild. In a deal with the Ravens, the Raiders should inquire about young defenders as the team transitions into a new system under defensive-minded head coach Jesse Minter. As he implements his plans, Baltimore may be willing to part ways with Tavius Robinson and Trenton Simpson, who were fit for the previous regime."

Should the Ravens consider that kind of trade for Maxx Crosby?

Crosby's abilities can't be denied as he's one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He has recorded 10 or more sacks in three of the last four years and led the NFL in tackles for loss in 2022 and 2023.

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Baltimore struggled to get to the quarterback, recording only 30 sacks during the 2025 campaign, with only two other teams recording fewer than the Ravens. Defensive tackle Travis Jones was the leader on the team in sacks with five, which is not a great sign for a team that is reliant on edge rushers collecting sacks.

With that being said, while the Ravens are desperate for a true game-changing pass rusher, mortgaging the future of the franchise might be too high a cost. That's two first-round picks gone and two young linebackers that will do damage to the depth of the position.

Instead of putting all their eggs into the Crosby basket, the Ravens could just sign Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson in free agency. Hendrickson might be expensive, but at least they still have their linebackers and, most importantly, have the picks that will define Minter's tenure as head coach.

One player can't set the franchise back, as the Ravens have other needs and need all the picks and talent they can get. Crosby is a great player, but Baltimore has to think about the future at all positions and not just one.

