Ravens Add Jaguars DC to HC Interview Mix

While some of the NFL's finest have continued duking it out in the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens' front office has been hard at work in preparing for next season.

They've now surveyed 16 different coaches of varying qualifications in evaluating their options for a John Harbaugh replacement. And though they've already shifted into the second interview phase with a few choice candidates, Baltimore's decision-makers continue to add names to the pot two weeks after the initial search began.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile was the latest name to meet with Ravens' brass, doing so well after the majority of the first-round-and-out coaches made the trip to Baltimore. He, like the vast majority of the people in consideration for the job, have never gotten to enjoy the opportunity to fill a head coaching role at the NFL role, but his resume is the sort that'll intrigue a team looking for new voice.

While other contenders angle to employ someone with at least a little bit of experience as a leading coach, Campanile has quite literally never occupied the top spot on any sideline depth charts that he's been a part of.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He was still coaching high school ball a little over a decade ago, and even then he was alternating between offensive and defensive coordinator fresh out of college. From there, he spent eight seasons in the NCAA in tending to a litany of position groups on both sides of the ball before making his way to the Miami Dolphins in 2020 as a linebackers specialist. Campanile's gone on to contribute to numerous productive defenses since then, now emerging off of a one-and-done stint in Jacksonville that pushed him into a bigger spotlight than ever before.

Filling the Ravens' Needs

Steve Bisciotti, the Ravens' majority owner, spoke at length alongside General Manager Eric DeCosta in restoring the organization's urge to return to its hard-hitting roots. Harbaugh did right by the franchise in bringing them back to Super Bowl glory in 2013, but he and his staff had strayed too far from their initial defense-first identity over recent years.

Campanile's energy was appreciated by the Jaguars and their fans, as that top-ranked rushing defense was part of what helped drive the team into the No. 3 seed entering the playoffs. But more importantly to the Ravens, he'll offer a schematic specialty on the more pressing side of the ball.

The young DC still has a long way to go to close the gap between some of the more prominent Harbaugh replacement options. The vacancies are slowly starting to close, but his stock as an out-of-nowhere hustler and energizer will only keep building with each passing stop.

