Ravens Get Good Grades on NFLPA Survey Report Card

After much conversation about the NFLPA report cards not seeing the light of day for the public, they leaked anyway, and it was all good news for the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN senior writer Kalyn Kahler shared where all 32 teams ranked and the 17 categories they were graded on. The Ravens finished 12th overall, as their report card showed they didn't have a grade lower than a B-.

Treatment of Families: B+

Home Game Field: A

Food/Dining Area: B

Nutritionist/Dietician: A-

Locker Room: B-

Training Room: A

Training Staff: B

Weight Room: A

Strength Coaches: A

Position Coaches: B

Offensive Coordinator: B-

Defensive Coordinator: B+

Special Teams Coordinator: B+

Team Travel: B-

Head Coach: B

General Manager: A-

Team Ownership: A+

Ravens finished 12th on NFLPA report card

The Ravens were one of just five NFL teams that did not have a grade below a B- on their report cards. This report does show the fan base a lot about the team despite the fact that they finished 8-9 and missed the postseason last year.

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti proved he has the players' support, finishing with an A+ for his performance. Bisciotti has shown a willingness to listen to the players and make the necessary changes, which led to his firing of head coach John Harbaugh.

Speaking of Harbaugh, he had one of the lowest grades on the team with a B. This was expected, since many outside the organization believed that Harbaugh had somewhat lost the locker room after being there for 18 years.

Interestingly, former offensive coordinator Todd Monken scored a lower grade than former defensive coordinator Zach Orr last season. Reports came out after the season that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was frustrated with Monken with his play calling and game plans throughout the season and that the relationship had soured, but Monken has been on record denying that report.

Despite the high marks, the report card matches what Ravens fans have been seeing over the last few years: they are good, but not good enough. This report card is a perfect example of why the Ravens decided to make the changes they did this offseason to move the team from just good to great.

Now the weight of the franchise falls on new head coach Jesse Minter to pick up the pieces left behind from Harbaugh and get this Ravens team back on track before the 2026 season kicks off.

