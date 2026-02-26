Ravens Can Revamp Pass Rush With Loaded Draft Class

There's no sugarcoating how inept and ineffective the Baltimore Ravens were on defense at pressuring and bringing down opposing quarterbacks during the 2025 season.

After finishing second in sacks in 2024 and first in 2023, they tied for the third-fewest this past year with just 30. They ranked just outside the bottom 10 in pressures with 132, and their pressure rate of 19% was the fifth-worst mark in the league.

As tough a blow as losing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike after two games to a season-ending neck injury was, it was no excuse for the unit's drop-off to be so stark and precipitous for the remainder of the season.

"We certainly know that we have to augment the pass rush and improve there," general manager Eric DeCosta said during his press conference at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. "When we look at the best defenses, we see a ferocious pass rush, and that was lacking this year for different reasons."

Count DeCosta and first-year head coach Jesse Minter among the countless who watched in admiration as the Seattle Seahawks, led by former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, went on a dominant run to a Super Bowl title thanks in large part to a defensive unit whose pass rush was potent, suffocating and relentless.

"I think that's an area that you're always looking to get better [at]," Minter said about improving in the trenches overall. "I think there are some good pieces there, and so it'll be about coaching them up, developing them more, and then adding some pieces to help us get to that level."

The biggest key to the Seahawks' dominance wasn't the presence of one star pass rusher capable of taking over a game or completely wrecking an opposing offensive line; it was that they had a healthy, stable of interior and edge rushers that were deployed in waves.

Because they were four and five deep at outside linebacker and defensive tackle in addition to having a mastermind pulling the levers in Macdonald, it became clear by the end of the regular season and heading into the playoffs that they were the class of not only the NFC but the entire league as a whole, and the ultimate result reflected just that on the biggest stage.

"There's a lot of factors I would say that go into rushing the passer well," Minter said. "Sometimes, it's playing with the lead; sometimes it's blitzing more. So, I think there's a lot of variety of ways to affect the pass rush. I feel like we have some guys that can do that, some young, ascending players in that regard, that can help us there. And then I think it's always a position that you're looking for more, and so I know Eric [DeCosta] and the guys will do a great job attacking free agency and the draft in building a team that in September that we feel has the ability to rush the passer."

Ravens can replicate formula for success

The Seahawks didn't have a single front-seven defender record more than seven sacks individually, and they had only two Pro Bowlers among their stable of pass rushers. They assembled it with a few key veteran signings and trades, but mostly through the draft, as the majority of their sack production in both the regular season and playoffs came from homegrown talent.

Historically, the Ravens have been a draft and develop team, but occasionally dip their toes in the free agency waters for the right player at the right price, and intend to do so again in the coming weeks and months.

"It's something that we feel strongly that we can attack this year in the offseason, whether it's through free agency or the draft," DeCosta said.

With pressing needs to improve the offensive side of the ball by re-signing Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and adding a veteran guard to reinforce the interior, the draft is the most likely path the Ravens can add the most juice to their pass rush. Fortunately, this is the perfect year address this need with young talent as the 2026 crop is chock-full of difference-making pass rushers, particularly on the edge.

"I was just in my room at the hotel looking at a pass rusher," DeCosta said. "We like this draft class in terms of pass rush, edge [rush] ability and [the] ability to get up the field and impact the passing game. So, I'm excited about that. It's something that we feel good about, and I feel certain that we'll have a chance to add a couple draft picks this year who can help us on third downs."

The Ravens will add a minimum of at least two pass rushers in this year's draft; if not more, and it wouldn't be surprising in the slightest if they wound up using the No. 14 overall selection to do so, especially if a top prospect like Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. falls either into their lap or within reasonable trade-up range.

Even if they opt not use their top pick on a pass rusher, there will be plenty of prospects to choose from throughout Day 2 and even in the first couple of rounds on Day 3 who could come in and contribute immediately when it comes to getting after opposing quarterbacks.

Some other top 100 targets they could get outside of the first round include Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore, Missouri edge Zion Young and Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks, who they've reportedly already met with at the Combine. All three would likely be locks to come off the board in most years, but could still be on the board when the Ravens are on the clock at No. 45 or 80 overall due to the depth of the class as a whole.

It's been a while since this front office hit on a Day 3 pass rusher, with the last being seventh-round defensive tackle Zach Sieler in 2018, who truly didn't blossom until he got with the Miami Dolphins in his third season. In the early-to-mid 2010s, they went on a streak with the likes of Pernell McPhee (fifth round, 2011), Za'Darius Smith (fourth round, 2015) and Matt Judon (fifth round, 2016). This could very well be the year they find another diamond in the rough.

