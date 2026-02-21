Three Options Ravens Can Explore to Replace Tyler Linderbaum

The closer the Baltimore Ravens get to the start of the new league year without having another long-term extension worked out with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, the less likely it seems that they'll be able to retain three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who is slated to be one of the top unrestricted free agents on the open market.

Using any of the exclusive or non-exclusive franchise or the transition tags on the 2022 first-rounder would reset the center market by a substantial margin, given that all offensive linemen are lumped together. Since none of those are realistic options to keep the young stalwart in Charm City for at least another year, they could very well be facing the reality of letting one of their best homegrown talents walk and sign elsewhere.

While extending Jackson remains his top priority until a deal gets struck, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta also has to prepare for the possibility of finding a new anchor in the middle of their offensive line that will almost certainly have one, if not two, new starting guards to open the 2026 season. With that in mind, here are a trio of avenues he could explore to find Linderbaum's replacement:

Sign a veteran free agent

While Linderbaum is the top-rated offensive lineman slated to hit the open market in a few weeks, he is far from the only experienced, high-quality center that will be available at the start of the new league year, barring any re-signings between now and then. There are a handful of affordable veterans at the position who could bring in below the top of the market rate, which is currently held by the Kansas City Chiefs' Creed Humphrey at $18 million annually.

Although the $16.3 annual average salary that Connor McGovern of the Buffalo Bills is projected to garner per spotrac.com isn't that far off from Humphrey's figure, it could still wind up being well below the potential $20-plus million average some analysts believe Linderbaum could command if he reaches free agency. McGovern has spent the past three seasons as a key piece in the interior of the Bills' offensive line, first as a left guard in 2023 and then sliding over to replace Mitch Morse at center, where he played the past two years and made his first Pro Bowl in 2024.

A trio of significantly cheaper yet still solid alternatives includes two players who were a part of Linderbaum's draft class four years ago: Cade Mays of the Carolina Panthers and Luke Fortner of the New Orleans Saints. Both possess positional flexibility to play guard as well and have over 50 games and more than two dozen starts under their belts.

Mays is a former sixth-round pick who spent the last season and a half as the anchor for an ascending Panthers offense and is projected to earn a three-year deal that averages $12.3 million. Originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round back in 2022, Fortner was an every-game starter for his first two years in the league then replaced two-time Pro Bowler Erik McCoy for the final 10 games of the 2025 season after being traded in August, and is only expected to command a three-year deal that averages $6.2 million a year.

The third cheaper alternative is bringing in nine-year veteran Ethan Pocic, who is the most experienced of the bunch at 30 years old and 99 career starts between the regular and postseason. All but one of his seasons in the league have been in the AFC North as a member of the Cleveland Browns, and he is among the five starters they are slated to move on from this offseason after a disastrous 2025 campaign. Going from Linderbaum to him, as uninspired a downgrade as it would be, would also come at about half of the average annual salary, as he is projected to receive a three-year deal that averages $10.6 million.

Use a Day 2 draft pick

Linderbaum was the top-rated center coming out of college during his draft cycle and the only one worthy of being a first-round pick. Thankfully, there are no prospects at the position in this year's crop that would warrant a top 32 selection, let alone the No. 14 overall pick the Ravens currently hold. There are still a handful of incoming rookie centers who are worth spending a top 100 pick on, and the Baltimore could use the No. 45 or No. 80 overall selections to take one of them.

In the second round, they could target someone like Auburn's Connor Lew, who is ESPN's Mel Kiper's top-rated center in this year's class, or Florida's Jake Slaughter, who was also an SEC standout and had a strong showing in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl last month. A couple of third-round targets could include Kansas State's Sam Hecht or Duke's Brian Parker, who is expected to follow in the footsteps of fellow former Blue Devil Graham Barton and go from a college left tackle to NFL center. Since he has experience playing elsewhere, he could also become the next Patrick Mekari and be the Ravens' utility lineman, capable of playing all five positions.

If the Ravens were to restart the clock at center with a rookie, they'd likely want to target at least one veteran guard in free agency to play next to him. Linderbaum had Pro Bowl right guard Kevin Zeitler playing next to him for the first two years of his career from 2022-23. Coincidentally, the 14-year veteran is slated to be a free agent again and could be an inexpensive one-year stop-gap starter they bring back to play alongside a first-year center. Another experienced familiar guard option who could come back to Baltimore to serve the same role at left guard is John Simpson, and neither he nor Zeitler is expected to garner an average annual salary north of $10 million.

Promote from within

The cheapest route the Ravens could take that wouldn't cost them hardly anything at all since this player is already on the team and under contract on the most inexpensive kind of rookie deals is elevating Corey Bullock. After going undrafted out of the University of Maryland in 2024, the Accokeek, Maryland native just missed the cut of making the team as a rookie as tackle but spent the season on the practice squad and developed into a center. He won the competition to be Linderbaum's primary backup, beating out 2024 seventh-rounder Nick Samac.

Bullock was active for 16 of the Ravens' 17 games, after being a healthy scratch for the season opener. The bulk of his playing time came on special teams with 55, while only 13 were on offense, and most of those were as an extra offensive lineman in heavy personnel formations. Coming out of his second training camp and preseason, he received raved reviews and ringing endorsements from coaches and players alike, including Linderbaum, who he could be in line to replace.

"I think he's put himself in a great position," Linderbaum said in an appearance on The Lounge Podcast back in August. "He plays the game the right way, he plays the game how you want an o-lineman to play, physical, tough and he's a smart guy too. If anything happens (to me), I'm totally comfortable with him going in at that position and playing at a high level. He's a guy that just continues to work and continues to get better. I'm excited for what's upcoming for Corey."

What's upcoming for Bullock now is to potentially be in line to become Linderbaum's successor if he winds up departing in free agency. The Ravens wouldn't just hand the job over to the 24-year-old who has not made a single start in the NFL through his first two seasons. They most likely would bring in some competition for him, like signing a cheap veteran career backup like former Ravens and fellow Maryland native, Sam Mustipher, who is also slated to be a free agent and is projected to command a one-year deal worth less than $2 million. They could also spend a Day 3 pick as early as the fourth round on a rookie with center/guard positional flexibility, like another former Iowa Hawkeye in Logan Jones.

