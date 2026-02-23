Ravens 2026 NFL Draft Primer: All Picks, Team Needs and Top Prospects

With the arrival of NFL Scouting Combine week, the league calendar has officially turned full steam ahead toward preparing for free agency, and more importantly, the 2026 NFL Draft.

Coming off their most disappointing season in recent memory relative to lofty preseason expectations that saw them miss the playoffs entirely after finishing 8-9, the new-look Baltimore Ravens are aiming to bounce back with a vengeance in 2026.

Now that he has hired Jesse Minter to replace his long-time friend, John Harbaugh, as the next head coach of the franchise and filled out his staff, General Manager Eric DeCosta can divert his attention wholeheartedly toward the team-building process. The long-time executives have said on numerous occasions that the draft is the 'lifeblood' of the team and that they are able to be consistently competitive year in and year out.

With all of that in mind, here is everything Ravens fans need to know as it pertains to their favorite team ahead of the annual event that will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this year from April 23-25.

Current and projected draft capitial

The Ravens presently hold the No. 14 overall in the first round, No. 45 in the second, No. 80 in the third, No. 115 in the fourth and both No. 152 and No. 160 in the fifth round. The last time they held a top 15 pick was in 2022 when they selected three-time All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall, coincidentally.

In addition to the six picks they currently have, the Ravens are projected to receive four more selections via the compensatory pick formula. According to Nick Korte of Over The Cap, they are in line to receive two additional picks in the fifth round and two seventh-rounders after they had a quartet of veterans sign to qualifying contracts elsewhere last offseason before the deadline to impact the formula passed.

The two fifth-rounders are coming as a result of cornerback Brandon Stephens and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari receiving three-year contracts that average over $10 million a year with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. Meanwhile, the two seventh-rounders stem from the losses of either offensive tackle Josh Jones (Seattle Seahawks), linebacker Malik Harrison (Pittsburgh Steelers) or cornerback Tre'Davius White (Buffalo Bills) to shorter-term deals for $5 million or less with their signing of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins cancelling out one of them although there is only a maximum allotment of comp picks a team can receive a year is four.

Team needs

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Depending on which of their own pending free agents they can retain and who they look to bring in as experienced outside additions, the Ravens specific positions of need are subject to change, such as center if three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum departs for greener pastures. However, DeCosta's priority entering free agency and especially the draft should be to build up and fortify the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Whether Linderbaum is re-signed or not, they still need at least one, if not two, new starting guards next to him, or could need an entirely new starting interior if he leaves. Elsewhere offensively, they could use more depth at wide receiver and potentially another new starter to pair with two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers if Hopkins is brought back or if Rashod Bateman gets traded. The only tight end they have under contract for 2026 and beyond is three-time Pro Bowl veteran Mark Andrews, so they could be looking for a replacement for both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar because there's a real chance both depart in free agency.

Thankfully, this year's incoming crop of rookies is rich with pass-catching talent at receiver and tight end, but the same can't be said for interior offensive line, where they might have to invest a high-round draft capital to find an immediate starting caliber prospect.

Defensively, the Ravens pass rush needs a major boost after going from one of the most potent in 2024 to one of the most inconsistent and ineffective this past season. The loss of two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike definitely had a detrimental ripple effect on the rest of the unit, and as encouraging as some of his recent cryptic social media posts have been, they need to prepare for life without him and add more interior pass rushers regardless.

This year's edge defender group is the deepest in years and is a perfect opportunity to load up and add to their stable of youngsters that currently consists of Mike Green, Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac, who are under contract.

Top prospects to target

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Where the Ravens are picking in the first round is a sweet spot where prospects who sometimes are worthy of being top 10 picks happen to slide just outside of it and go on to be incredible steals. That was the case with Hamilton in 2022, All Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons with the Cowboys the year before at No. 12 overall and future Hall of Fame Aaron Donald with the Los Angeles Rams in 2014 at No. 13 overall.

Baltimore has been linked to top interior offensive line prospect Olaivavega Ioane out of Penn State in numerous mock drafts. Some analysts have gone as far as to proclaim him the top offensive lineman in the entire class, even more than the two offensive tackles slated to come off the board in the top 10. He'd be a plug-and-play starter as a rookie and be an immediate upgrade over anyone already on the roster and arguably more than a veteran slated to hit the open market.

Of the consensus top three edge rushers in this year's class, the one the Ravens have the best shot at having fall into their laps is Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., who could prove to be the best of the bunch in short order. The former Hurricane was one of the most dynamic and disruptive all-around defenders with his ability to play the run and rush the passer from across the alignment as the main catalyst of his team's defense during its run to the national title game. The only knock against Bain Jr. that could cause him to last until the Ravens are on the clock is his lack of ideal measurables, his lack of arm length in particular.

DeCosta has taken a receiver in the first round in three of his first seven drafts at the helm of the Ravens front office since taking over for his friend and predecessor, Ozzie Newsome. There's a solid chance that he could wind up taking his fourth this year as USC's Makai Lemon and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson are projected to come off the board in the range they're picking. Either would be a great complement to Flowers or a replacement for Bateman if he gets moved, as they are both explosive playmakers with the ball in their hands.

