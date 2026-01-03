Ravens Confident Ahead of Steelers Showdown

The Baltimore Ravens are one game away from the end of the regular season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers stand in their way.

The Ravens have clawed back from a 1-5 start to an 8-8 record with a chance to win the AFC North if they beat the Steelers in Week 18. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is confident with where the team is going into the Steelers game.

"Well, we are definitely not tight. I see a team that's high energy and ready to go. It was a great team meeting," Harbaugh said.

"It was a lot of fun, but it was also very focused and detailed. It was the same way with the group meetings that we had; practice was the same way. Guys are locked in for football. We have a bunch of guys that love football, and they love the opportunity that they have, and they want to go make the most of it."

Ravens Ready For AFC North Title Game

This is essentially a play-in game to get into the postseason because the winner moves on and the loser goes home, just like every other game will be from here on out. However, the Ravens have been in must-win situations for a while.

The team has had to fight in the second half of the season to hold on to faint playoff hopes, but they have done what they've needed to do in order to succeed. It's almost as if the slate is completely wiped blank as the Ravens go into the playoffs.

The Ravens are grateful for the chance to play for a playoff spot, and they are going to make the most of their opportunity.

"Throughout the course of my career, I've been to the playoffs a few times, but I've never gotten the opportunity to make a run. I'm excited about this opportunity, but I'm really just focused on just one game at a time. Now, I just don't want to jump into that. I really want to just focus on what's in front of me right now and just having an opportunity to play this game," Ravens nose tackle John Jenkins said.

What's in front of the Ravens is a tough matchup on the road against the Steelers, which won't be easy, but the team is confident in what it has going into Pittsburgh, which makes them a dangerous opponent for their AFC North rival.

