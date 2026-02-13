Ravens Fans Shouldn't Worry About Quick Turnaround in 2026

The 2025 season had to be one of the most disappointing seasons in Baltimore Ravens franchise history.

After a stunning 1-5 record, they were able to bounce back to a 6-7 record and stay in the running for the AFC North champion until they finished 2-2 in their final four games, including a missed 44-yard field goal from Tyler Loop against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final match of the regular season. That led to the team firing head coach John Harbaugh and moving forward with Jesse Minter.

It has left some questions about the team in the offseason, but also renewed hope that it can turn things around. There is plenty of evidence that the Ravens are set up for a bounce-back 2026 season.

Ravens don't need much time for their rebuild

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared six tiers of the 18 NFL teams that did not make the playoffs, from those who shouldn't have any issues to those that are a long way from being postseason contenders. Fowler has the Ravens in a category where fans don't have to worry about them.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"The Ravens have a chance in every game with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry leading their offense. New head coach Jesse Minter should instantly improve a much-maligned defense. Up to four more draft selections are on the way because of the compensatory pick formula."

Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP, and Henry is a five-time Pro Bowler, so they make it easy to believe that Baltimore can easily turn it around. Those two combined have helped the Ravens be a top-five rushing attack over the last two years.

There are aspects of the roster that need improvement, though, if Baltimore wants to get back into the playoffs. Fowler tackles that with ease, simply identifying what needs improvement.

"The offensive line regressed in 2025 and needs retooling. Baltimore needs a classic outside receiver in his prime instead of the older veterans it has signed at the position. The team also lacks an elite pass rusher."

Specifically, with the offensive line, it's all interior, with two interior linemen as free agents, and both starting guards played poorly. Center Tyler Linderbaum has been a Pro Bowler three years in a row and is a free agent, so Baltimore has to do whatever it takes to keep him.

As for the defense, if they can add an elite pass rusher like Trey Hendrickson or Maxx Crosby, they will be just fine. They have enough talent in the secondary and linebackers to hold up their own, but 30 sacks in 17 games can't happen again.

It's really just maybe two or three pieces that could make the difference between the Ravens disappointing again and getting back into the postseason in 2026.