Ravens Connected to Five-Time Pro Bowler in Trade Talks

Trade rumors are about to run rampant during the NFL offseason, with the Baltimore Ravens expected to be a part of a few of those.

One of the biggest needs for the Ravens on the roster is finding a pass rusher to help a defense that recorded only 30 sacks in the 2025 season, with only two NFL teams having fewer.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared some insights from the Super Bowl on how the Ravens could be in the conversation for five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

"The reality is the Raiders are still far away from significant winning, and the trade interest in Crosby is incredibly robust. In fact, I believe more than a dozen teams, possibly up to 20, will at least inquire with levels of serious intent. And there are some natural would-be contenders, including the Bills, Lions, 49ers, Cowboys and Ravens."

Ravens could be in the running for Maxx Crosby

There have been two edge rushers that the Ravens have been connected to during the offseason: Crosby and Trey Hendrickson. Baltimore would be interested in the Hendrickson route, as he is set to be a free agent, but with the franchise tag a possibility for the Cincinnati Bengals to use on him.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Should the Bengals do that, a trade for Crosby feels like more of a possibility. Not the end of the world for the Ravens, who wouldn't mind having Crosby's speed off the edge to help their defense.

During his seven-year NFL career, Crosby has racked up 439 tackles, 164 quarterback hits, 133 tackles for loss, 69.5 sacks, 29 pass deflections, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception in 110 games. He's coming off a 10-sack season that landed him his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Baltimore's sack leader in 2025 was Travis Jones with five. That's a big problem when a defensive tackle is leading the team in that category, so it's imperative that an elite edge rusher joins the Ravens during the offseason.

The Ravens already have Mike Green there, who could make for a solid edge rusher, and if they wanted to, they could re-sign Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy. If they don't bring either guy back, then it becomes more important than ever to bring in a player like Crosby.

There's going to be a heavy price to pay for Crosby, as it could cost them two first-round picks, but it might have to be the case for the Ravens to try to get them back in the Super Bowl conversation.

