This Player Was Ravens' Biggest Bright Spot on Defense

The Baltimore Ravens struggled on the defensive side of the ball this season, but it wasn't all doom and gloom.

The Ravens had a strong showing from fourth-year pro Travis Jones, who was named the biggest unsung hero by NFL.com writer Kevin Patra.

"The Ravens' defense had issues in 2025; Travis Jones was not one of them. The 2022 third-round pick enjoyed his best season, generating career highs in sacks (five), QB hits (nine), tackles (47) and tackles for loss (nine)," Patra wrote.

"Despite facing double-teams along a Ravens defense that otherwise lacked oomph, Jones led the club with 46 QB pressures, per Pro Football Focus, tied for 15th-most among interior defenders. The 26-year-old is also one of the top interior run defenders, able to shed blocks and clog the middle. Baltimore clearly knows his worth, having inked him to a three-year, $40.5 million extension last month. He deserves more love outside of Maryland, as well."

Aug 17, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones (98) reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Jones Praised For Ravens Run

The Ravens looked smart after signing Jones to an extension before the season. If they hadn't, he likely would have signed a deal that would have been worth more than what they paid him prior to the season.

Jones established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the league and he has become a staple for new head coach Jesse Minter's defense. Minter helped lead the fifth-best defense in the league last season as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, so he will likely rely on Jones a lot in 2026 to help keep the defense in check.

Ravens outside linebacker Tavius Robinson believes Jones and the rest of the front seven can bounce back for a big year in 2026.

"I think just again, working in the offseason and us all being here together from the start is going to be huge. I know we just got 'Trav' [Travis Jones] back on a deal, and we have young Mike [Green] here, who had a great season. And so, all of us just kind of grinding together this offseason and coming in with a plan – looking to dominate the next year," Robinson said earlier this month, per a transcript released on the team's official website.

It will be a long offseason for Jones and the Ravens, but it is also one of optimism. The Ravens defense is expected to improve, and Jones is supposed to be a big part of the success of the operation.

