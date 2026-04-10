Baltimore Ravens Could Decide To Trade Up for Defensive Star in 2026 Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are still in win-now mode.

The regime overhaul this past winter wasn't a move toward rebuilding. Ravens brass believes the firing of Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh was a step in the direction of another Super Bowl trophy, not a step backwards to get a better view of the future.

The NFL Draft brings situations teams didn't think they'd find themselves in going into the draft. If the right phone rings at the right time with the right trade on draft night, there's no preexisting plan that matters anymore. The Ravens have 11 picks to work with and a roster that's closer to being a contender than they are to being a pretender. Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson has a lot to do with the urgency in which the Ravens front office need to be working with.

Trading up to secure a game-changing prospect shouldn't be out of the realm of possibility. The Ravens need more dynamic weapons on the offensive side of the ball, but they also need reinforcements on the line to protect those weapons. They could use even more help at defensive linemen, even after the Trey Hendrickson signing, and at cornerbacks.

The 2026 NFL Draft is flooded with an important position group the Ravens are still in need of that is worth trading up for.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What should Baltimore be prioritizing?

The Ravens shouldn't trade up in the first round of the NFL Draft to draft a volatile position group. Trading up for a defensive back or a quarterback is risking a lot for a position with a low success rate into the NFL from college. The Ravens are at a position in their timeline where they can't afford to lose capital unless they're sure it's worth it.

Having two premier pass rushers on the defensive line is almost as valuable as having a strong offensive line. It's extremely beneficial to have Danielle Hunter on the defensive lineman, but it is so much better for the Houston Texans to line Hunter up with Will Anderson on the opposite side. Acquiring two pass rushers capable of racking up ten sacks in a regular season should be prioritized over drafting another wide receiver, a hybrid tight end to replace Isaiah Likely, or a corner to replace Marlon Humphrey if they decide to release him after June 1.

Expanding depth at the pass rusher position would torment and cripple opponents in such a way that breaks them down mentally.

Overcoming the hurricane of a massive pass rusher and rising above being sacked seven to nine times in a game is exhausting. Offensive linemen, receivers, and running backs can be developed into a system with good coaching and the right fundamentals. To draft an elite first-round pass rusher is to draft a monster with a unique mindset, a rare athleticism and physical structure, and valuable intangibles.

Where can the Ravens go from No. 14?

David Bailey out of Texas Tech is a versatile wrecking machine on the edge who can actually cover the flats when the scheme requires it. His run-stopping abilities and athleticism outside of the tackles is elite compared to others in his class. Bailey, along with combo linebacker and edge rusher Arvell Reese, will likely be taken high within the top five to seven picks of the draft.

Trading up with a team like the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 9 or the Miami Dolphins at No. 11 is more realistic than making a big splash up to the top five.

At this spot, selecting someone like Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. to join Trey Hendrickson and the returning Nnamdi

Madubuike on the defensive line would go a long way in bridging the gap between the rest of the AFC North. Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is a true middle linebacker who might have to adjust playing with Roquon Smith, but Styles is another talent worth trading up from No. 14 for.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta is equipped with 11 draft picks and four of those being fifth-round picks. The Ravens have no reason to be passive in this NFL Draft. With Lamar Jackson as your quarterback and a city that hasn't won a Super Bowl since 2012, the urgency to win grows by day. Trading up in this upcoming rookie draft would be a step toward this new regime showing they'll do whatever it takes to get the right kind of players in the building.