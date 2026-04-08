Three Reasons Why Ravens Should Target Running Back In Day 3 of NFL Draft

Derrick Henry just finished rushing for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

King Henry is clearly still a reliable and dominant weapon on the ground for the Baltimore Ravens offense. There's nothing, other than injury, that should keep Henry from carrying the ball 18 to 22 times per game this upcoming season. Henry's presence also shouldn't keep the Ravens front office from drafting another scoring option in the backfield for superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

This upcoming Ravens rookie draft class is one of the most important classes in recent memory. The team is coming off of one of the most underwhelming regular season campaigns in franchise history after being crowned preseason Super Bowl betting favorites by Las Vegas. The Ravens have to hit on as many picks as possible to stay on top of the competitive AFC North division.

With four picks in the fifth round, the Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta can shine on brightest on the last day of the NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs off of the field after a game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Open up the offense

The NFL's ground game is evolving in a certain direction. Having a strong offensive line, but relying more on the one-two punch for the backfield is becoming the norm. The days of the workhorse running back are slowly growing out of style. Keeping two talented running backs with two different skillsets on the roster not only helps for depth and durability, but it also expands the amount of ways an offense can move up field.

The Detroit Lions mastered the dual running back system with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery over the past few seasons. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet dominated defenses this season on the way to a championship victory. As of right now, the New Orleans Saints will be the latest team to implement this strategy after signing former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne this offseason while still having all-pro running back Alvin Kamara on the roster.

Henry caught just 15 passes last season. Henry has never been a receiving back and doesn't have to turn into one this late in his career, but drafting a running back who can be a much more reliable safety net when plays downfield break down can really help. Drafting a running back who can comfortably motion out of the backfield pre-snap and create separation up field for short routes can open up a lot of creative opportunities for the Ravens offense.

The Ravens have four fifth-round picks

The Ravens have the most amount of picks in the earlier round of day three. The Ravens front office is equipped with two compensatory picks, one pick from the Los Angeles Chargers, and their own fifth-round pick. One of ESPN's latest mock drafts has Baltimore drafting a running back in the fifth round.

This year's running back class will have quality weapons worth taking a shot on available late in the draft.

Age and depth

Henry turned 32-years-old January 4 this year. Medicine and modern technology has only gotten better which means players have only gotten more durable. However, Henry plays a painful position. Running backs in the NFL don't usually last all the way to 32-years-old.

There are few running backs like Adrian Peterson who can remain elite into their 30s. The Ravens should continue treating Henry like the star running back he is and not like a veteran on his way out of the league, but Henry isn't the only aging back on the roster.

Longtime Ravens running back Justice Hill will turn 29-years-old this November and he's playing on the final year of his deal. Hill is also recovering from a neck injury he suffered in practice last November. Baltimore selected Hill in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, which is the same draft Lamar Jackson was drafted into Baltimore.

Aside from making the offensive coordinator's life easier, it makes sense to take some pressure off of Derrick Henry. Having a second option at running back that contributes on a game-by-game basis adds an entire extra element of offense that defenses have to prepare.