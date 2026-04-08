What Holes Ravens Can Fill With Remaining Cap Space Before NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens front office have positioned themselves to comfortably sign their entire rookie class. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta has just under $30 million in cap space to work with before the NFL Draft begins later this April.

Baltimore has the No. 14 pick in the first round and can go a number of routes with the pick. They need more depth at offensive line, defensive back, and pass rusher, but the odds of each pick eventually developing into a championship player are slim. The odds are slim because of history and statistics, not because of managerial and scouting incompetence.

The Ravens have the luxury of still being able to venture outside of the NFL Draft. Teams that are under the cap will still be able to sign their entire rookie class, but being significantly over the cap the way Baltimore is simply increases flexibility and eases tension in negotiations because there's more room to work with. DeCosta has the task of figuring out what positions are worth taking a shot on at the draft and which players should be snagged quickly before another contender signs them.

Jan 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Sashi Brown, Jesse Minter, and Eric DeCosta on the podium at the press conference introducing Jesse Minter at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Offensive line

Drafting an offensive lineman within the top five picks of the NFL Draft usually works out for an NFL team. Past the top prospects in a given draft class, there are lots of projects at the offensive line position in rookie drafts. Coaches rely heavily on being able to coach technique and development after drafting lineman out of college.

If the Ravens were a rebuilding team like the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets, it would make sense to take multiple shots at offensive lineman. The confidence that those teams can mold a lineman into a champion is higher because there's more time to work with. The Ravens don't have that same liberty. The Ravens don't have that same window to develop young prospects into all-pro talents three to four years from now.

Worth mentioning: The #Bears are in the LT market for a one-year stopgap player, and HC Ben Johnson has a strong history with Taylor Decker.



This was Decker’s goodbye post: https://t.co/NeorZ0RAGD pic.twitter.com/Ajd7G1n8tJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 6, 2026

The Ravens are in win-now mode and shouldn't have patience for third to seventh-round offensive lineman. New head coach Jesse Minter is better off bringing in an on-field coach for the unit to learn from like former Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler, former longtime Cleveland Browns all-pro guard Joel Bitonio, or even former Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker. Spending $10 to $12 million on a veteran in a one-year deal for the offensive line would be worth the money. It would be a real impactful step toward the Lombardi trophy.

Pass Rusher

It's just as hard as to sign a veteran defensive back as it is to draft a future Pro Bowl defensive back in the NFL Draft. Teams can find high-impact wide receivers and running backs in days two and three of the draft. Volatile position groups include offensive line, defensive backs, tight ends, and inside linebackers.

Pass rushers can be a mixed bag. Elite pass rushing traits in a prospect are usually conclusive and extremely valuable, which is why elite pass rushing prospects are usually picked first overall or within the top three picks. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are two examples of absolute edge rushing prospects. Past the very top of the draft, finding an elite pass rusher can be hit or miss. The current free agent pool offers affordable and established help on the line.

Once again, the Ravens are on a timeline that includes Super Bowl aspirations. Considering where the Ravens are placed in the first and second rounds of the draft, signing a veteran like Joey Bosa for two years or even Cameron Jordan to a one-year deal makes more sense than trying to take multiple shots at developmental projects in the upcoming draft. The Ravens defensive staff can be secure with having someone who is sure to bring four to eight sacks in a season, rather than hoping a young rookie gets two just to prove he's developing properly.

Tight end

If new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle wants to replace Isaiah likely as a dynamic weapon for superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, there are affordable options on the free agent market that could be worth spending some money on rather than integrating a younger rookie.

Jonnu Smith and David Njoku are two free agents who can comfortably motion out into the slot position similar to how Likely did for the Baltimore. Wide receivers and running backs will be dynamic weapons Baltimore can spend multiple picks on without feeling reckless about it.