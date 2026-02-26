Ravens Fans Shouldn't Count On Tyler Linderbaum Returning

There is a lot of hope among the Baltimore Ravens fan base that the team will be able to secure a long-term contract with center Tyler Linderbaum before he hits free agency.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is working hard on getting that deal locked up with Linderbaum, so the team can focus on other tasks in the offseason. Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman isn't 100% buying into the idea that the Ravens are actually going to be able to get something done with Linderbaum.

"General manager Eric DeCosta mentioned that Baltimore has already made a “market-setting” offer to Linderbaum in efforts to retain him. Linderbaum seems steadfast in testing an open market that includes several teams — potentially the Chargers, Giants and Raiders— that could be heavily interested in his services. There is a legitimate chance that Linderbaum will be wearing a different uniform in 2026."

Ravens might not be able to secure Tyler Linderbaum on a new deal

Linderbaum could very much be in the range of securing anywhere between a $20-22 million per year deal with the Ravens if they are able to get something done. Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey is the highest-paid center in the NFL, as he averages $18 million per season on his four-year, $72 million contract he signed.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Baltimore knows they have to get something done with Linderbaum because of how elite he is as a center in this league. He's been selected to the last three Pro Bowls, and he's only been in the NFL for four years.

One element of this deal that needs to be considered is how it goes for the Ravens in trying to get a new contract extension done with quarterback Lamar Jackson, as the team tries to avoid a $74.5 million cap hit for the 2026 season. If something doesn't get done with Jackson, that could throw the Linderbaum deal up in the air.

There are other options out there for the Ravens if Linderbaum doesn't return, with Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern, who is a free agent, reportedly Baltimore's backup plan. The Ravens might also look at the NFL Draft on Day 2 to replace Linderbaum, but Baltimore would like to avoid that.

Ravens fans should remain nervous about whether Linderbaum is going to be in the purple, gold, and black uniforms in 2026. If Linderbaum actually hits free agency, it's game over for the Ravens.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!