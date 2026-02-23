Ravens Offseason Gets Harder With Star Center's Projected Contract

Among the big decisions the Baltimore Ravens have in the offseason, none could be more impactful than what they do with Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

The Ravens enter the offseason losing Linderbaum for the moment to free agency after not picking up his fifth-year option last year. Linderbaum has been stellar for the Ravens, having been selected to the last three Pro Bowls in a row.

So far, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has stated that they are continuing contract negotiations with Linderbaum, but nothing on whether they can reach an agreement. Baltimore fans can only imagine the kind of talks that are happening as they are bracing for a big payday to be delivered to him.

Tyler Linderbaum will get a massive contract

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of players who are in line to potentially reset the market at their positions. Knox included Linderbaum on the list as he projects the Pro Bowl center will get a four-year, $73 million contract.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

"The Baltimore Ravens declined Tyler Linderbaum's fifth-year option last offseason, meaning he's slated to be a free agent in March. However, this wasn't because Baltimore didn't view him as deserving of a new deal. The NFL's values for the franchise tag and the fifth-year option are the same for all offensive-line positions. Exercising Linderbaum's fifth-year option would have meant giving him a one-year deal worth over $5 million more than Creed Humphrey's market-leading $18 million-per-year salary," he wrote.

"Linderbaum may not be worth $23 million-plus, but he stands a good chance of surpassing Humphrey's contract. The Ravens have some 'underlying medical concerns' with Linderbaum, according to Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom. However, the 25-year-old has started 66 of a possible 68 games over the past four years and has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three."

The $18.2 million Linderbaum is projected to make is about in line with what everyone expects, but it comes with a tough decision. Baltimore has to decide whether it is worth it or if it should look in free agency for another option.

One name La Canfora has mentioned as a potential replacement for Linderbaum is Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern. That option could save the Ravens about $10 million per year and allow them to make other moves in free agency and the draft.

All of this won't mean anything if the Ravens are not able to also get a new deal in place with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is set to have a $74.5 million cap hit on the team in 2026. If they can get something done there, Linderbaum could come back, but is it worth it when they have so many other positions they need to invest in?

