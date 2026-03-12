Ravens Earning Grace for Quick Trey Hendrickson Turnaround

The Baltimore Ravens' move to bring former AFC North rival Trey Hendrickson aboard in free agency will likely never be remembered outside of its place in the squad's odd offseason storyline, at least in the short term.

Netting one of the league's best-available defensive ends is an unquestionable positive, especially on the manageable four-year, $112 million tag they purchased his services with. But after all the organization went through to return to the star pass-rush market, their maneuver looks even smoother.

It appeared as if they'd cleaned up in Hendrickson's department already, having traded a pair of premium first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders mere days before free agency's open in exchange for Maxx Crosby, one of the few defensive ends with production that measures out a step above the former Cincinnati Bengal. That was before Baltimore failed his physical, opting that his long-term risk wasn't worth the draft assets he cost, and they scooped up Hendrickson first thing the very next morning.

That messy chain of events and announcements obviously couldn't have been planned for, but Baltimore's swift escape from the jaws of disaster is only adding to the reception around Hendrickson's fit on the pressure-needy Ravens.

"Hendrickson is not as good a player as Crosby," ESPN's Seth Walder evaluated. "He's older and isn't anywhere close to the once-again Raider against the run -- but he also doesn't require spending two first-round picks while commanding roughly the same financial compensation. That is a world of difference and makes this acquisition so, so, so much better. Baltimore can sign Hendrickson today, have him contribute to its title chances now and have first-round picks this year and next year which can help in both the short and long term."

Comparing Without Comparing

Ravens fans may still be recovering from losing all of the on-field fantasies they'd imagined up that had heavily involved Crosby, but Hendrickson is comparable as a pure pocket crasher. He's typically hanging with the league's elites in pass-rush win rate, even getting his game off in a 2025 season that saw him miss 10 matchups, and he put it all together in taking home First-Team All Pro honors in the year prior.

The Ravens needed some burst along the line's edge after spending 2025 around the league's basement in sacks totaled, and they'd already watched one of their chief energizers in Dre'Mont Jones walk out the door following an exciting half-season partnership with the team. Other former platoon edge-rushers in Kyle Van Noy and David Ojabo are continuing to test the market, and Hendrickson provides a much-needed headliner to the position group.

His agreement to head east is a win for all parties involved, unless Crosby and the Raiders are included following their getting spurned and booted back to the drawing board.

