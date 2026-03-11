Trey Hendrickson Becomes Ravens Name to Watch After Maxx Crosby

There has been a seismic shift in the NFL world after the stunning news about the Baltimore Ravens and Maxx Crosby.

Initially, the Ravens traded two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Crosby. Now, Baltimore backed out of the trade with the Raiders as Crosby failed his physical, so he will no longer be a part of the team.

That has left a massive hole at edge rusher, as the Ravens were not planning on getting any more help at that position through free agency. Now, it's a completely different story, as they have to formulate a plan for Crosby. The good news is that there already might be a plan out there for the Ravens.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ravens might already be looking at a backup plan

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that he was texting with another NFL general manager. That GM might have an interesting theory about what is coming next for Baltimore in a text he sent to Schultz.

“Baltimore is gonna sign Trey Hendrickson. Watch.”

Hendrickson was a popular name at the beginning of the offseason for the Ravens to potentially target in free agency at edge rusher. He has quite the resume himself with four Pro Bowl selections and one first-team All-Pro selection in 2024.

During his nine-year NFL career, Hendrickson has racked up 236 tackles, 163 quarterback hits, 81 sacks, 74 tackles for loss, 16 pass deflections, and 15 forced fumbles with the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints. He has been widely considered one of the best edge rushers in the NFL over the last five years.

This would be the ideal backup plan for the Ravens, even if it will cost them roughly $30 million per year. That's been the asking price that Hendrickson has been looking for since Jaelan Phillips landed that with the Carolina Panthers.

It might be too expensive a price to pay for the Ravens, but with their backs up against the wall, they might have to bite the bullet and get it done. They can't get back Dre'Mont Jones, as he signed elsewhere, and obviously Crosby is completely off the table. Unless they want to use their 14th pick to get an edge rusher, they need to be aggressive in free agency.

More will be talked about with this move and Hendrickson is looking to make a decision in short order. The Ravens will be a team to watch to see if they are able to snag him from free agency.

