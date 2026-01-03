Ravens Give John Jenkins Well-Deserved Security With Extension

It's been nearly a decade since Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle John Jenkins has had a contract last longer than a year.

Now the veteran defensive tackle is under contract for next season, with no worries about where he'll end up in the summer. Jenkins spoke about the troubles of living on one-year deals and why the small extension is important to him.

"I've been on – I want to say – 11 one-year deals. So yes, I was surprised," Jenkins said.

"I was just having some ... Being in this position for 13 years, you start thinking about life after football, right? So, I was just having some conversations with some people in the front office and things of that nature, and they were just like, 'Hey, listen, you still got it.' I'm like, 'You think so?' And then next thing you know, here we are."

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle John Jenkins on the field after the game against the Chicago Bears | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Jenkins Extension Comes at Right Time

With the Ravens season potentially coming to an end if they lose in Week 18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they wanted to make sure their veteran defensive tackle would be around beyond the 2025 season.

Jenkins stepped up when the Ravens needed him most, and the team wanted to reward him with some security beyond the season. Jenkins spoke about advice he received earlier in his career when he was with the New Orleans Saints, and how that has carried with him throughout his time in the NFL.

"Because, unfortunately, when the [injuries] happened with the other guys like Broderick [Washington Jr.] and 'Beeks' [Nnamdi Madubuike] and all that, they believed in me [enough] to not bring somebody else in. That says a lot, when things like that happen," Jenkins said.

"I remember my rookie year – my old vet – Broderick Bunkley went down [during] the first game of the season – this was 2013 in New Orleans. He said, 'Man, don't give them a reason to bring somebody in.' So, with that being said, it let me know that they have faith in me, at least enough for them to say, 'Hey, let's see what he's going to do. And if he does what we need him to do, then we can just keep it rolling.' I'm very grateful for that."

Jenkins will look to prove why the Ravens gave him the extension when they play the Steelers in the regular season finale in hopes of reaching the postseason.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!