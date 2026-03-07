Kyle Van Noy Sends Potential Final Message to Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are going to be saying goodbye to a lot of players in free agency, but one that might hit fans differently is edge rusher Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy has been a key piece of the Ravens' defense since joining the team in 2023 and has helped the pass rush meet the standards set before 2025. He had recorded 21.5 sacks in those first two years with the Ravens and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2024. Last season was a disappointment with just two sacks, which has led to him being a free agent this offseason.

With less than a week until he is a free agent, Van Noy took to social media to share a message about the Ravens. While it sounded like a goodbye message, he also seemed to imply that he would like to return to the team.

"Last weekend being officially being a raven! Hopefully we can continue the relationship. Good luck to all the fellas about to get paid and chin up chest out for those gettin fired! Cheers!"

Van Noy has enjoyed a 12-year NFL career spanning five teams and two Super Bowl victories. He has always been known as a reliable role player on defense who has helped many teams get to the quarterback in pass-rushing situations.

It would be interesting to see how the Ravens will handle Van Noy's free agency, as there have been no reports of interest in bringing him back. Van Noy has been more vocal about the team considering bringing him back.

Baltimore might be looking to be younger on the roster and could avoid some of those older players from last year's roster. New head coach Jesse Minter could be looking for his own brand of players and guys who fit his defensive scheme, as well as guys who played for him in the past.

Van Noy could be on his last legs in the NFL and might be looking for a final team to call his home. Baltimore doesn't seem to be in line to get that done at the moment as they look elsewhere. That could end up being a good thing for Van Noy and the Ravens to part ways.

Watch for the Ravens to look in the draft to develop and grow players within the new scheme to replace Van Noy, but in the NFL, anything can happen.

