The Ravens' Best (And Worst) Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

Looking back through history, the Baltimore Ravens have been known for some of the best drafts in the NFL, but have been more of a mixed bag in free agency.

There have certainly been some good signings, but there have been plenty of mishaps as well. While this is part of being in the NFL, the Ravens would look back and be happy with some of those moves, but embarrassed by others.

Which moves are considered the best and the worst in the last decade? Let's take a look back at the good and the ugly from this historic team.

Worst Free Agent Signing: Marcus Williams, DB

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There was a ton of hype around safety Marcus Williams when he entered free agency back in 2022, as he was coming off a great five-year run with the New Orleans Saints. Baltimore needed help at safety and made a rare swing-for-the-fences deal for him: a five-year, $70 million contract with $37 million guaranteed, of which $32 million was guaranteed at signing.

It all started so promising for Williams as he had 12 tackles, one interception, and a forced fumble in Week 1 against the New York Jets. A month later, he would dislocate his wrist, which would end up being the beginning of a miserable three-year run for him.

Williams would miss seven games in his first season and then miss six in each of the next two years, never playing more than 11 games in one year. After the 2024 season, the Ravens released him with two years left on his deal. He would go on to join the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad in the middle of last season, but never play a game.

He finished his Ravens tenure with 149 tackles, 18 pass deflections, five interceptions, four tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries in 32 games. There were some bad signings in the last decade, but Williams stands out as the most unproductive for a guy who got a lot of money.

Best Free Agent Signing: Derrick Henry, RB

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two years into his run, and the Ravens fan base is still enjoying Derrick Henry running over defenses with ease. Henry originally signed a two-year, $16 million deal with Baltimore after becoming a free agent for the first time, as he spent the first eight years with the Tennessee Titans.

Many people thought that at 30, Henry would dip dramatically in performance. That has been far from the truth as he played in every game, rushing for 3,516 yards and 32 touchdowns in 34 games.

He has made the Pro Bowl in 2024 after rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns. Despite having 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, he did not get selected to the Pro Bowl.

Henry's impact on this offense and running game is the main reason he has been the team's best signing in the last 10 years, and he has zero intentions of retiring anytime soon.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!