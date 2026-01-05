Ravens' Kicker Tyler Loop Misses Game-Winning Field Goal

Baltimore Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop is disappointed after missing the game-winning field goal to send the team to the playoffs. As a result of the miss, the Ravens lost 26-24 to the Steelers in Week 18 inside Acrisure Stadium.

Loop, a sixth-round pick out of Arizona, saw his kick sail wide right that would have gotten the Ravens to the playoffs. However, the Ravens will instead go home empty-handed.

THE RAVENS KICK IS NO GOOD AND THE STEELERS ARE PLAYOFF-BOUND. pic.twitter.com/cIVq2TPKwp — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

Loop Misses Kick For Playoff Berth

Luke was drafted by the Ravens this past offseason as a potential replacement for Justin Tucker, the franchise's longtime kicker, who has been in a bunch of big moments, quite like the one in Week 18. However, sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Tucker led the Ravens to find a different option at the position, and they settled on Loop.

Loop was one of the best kickers in the NFL this season, making 29 of 32 attempts before the game against the Steelers. However, he missed the one that mattered most in one of the toughest places to kick a football. Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton expressed confidence in Loop ahead of the game.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"I don't think there's anything when [Tyler Loop] walks into this stadium. Obviously, he's never been there; he's a rookie; he hasn't been a lot of places," Horton said.

"He's kicked well this season. For Tyler and the things we'll talk about pregame, once we go out there, we'll figure out if it's a windy day. We'll figure out the winds. We'll figure out what we need to do, and he'll figure out how he needs to kick the ball in that stadium. Those are all things that he will figure out in pregame with [senior special teams coach] Randy [Brown], and they'll have those conversations. So, I don't think we make a big deal of it, because he's kicking the ball great."

It's a disappointing end to what has been a very good season for Loop, but he'll be remembered during the offseason as the kicker that fumbled a chance for the Ravens to make it to the playoffs.

He'll have a chance to bounce back next season, but it's safe to say it will be a long offseason for Loop and the rest of his Baltimore teammates.

The Ravens will now focus on the NFL Draft this spring, where they have the No. 14 overall pick in the first round.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!