Ravens Re-Sign CB Chidobe Awuzie

The Baltimore Ravens might be getting a lot of questions about the decisions they have made with the whole Maxx Crosby fiasco, but they did nail one signing on the dot.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported the Ravens have re-signed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a one-year deal. The Athletic's Ravens reporter, Jeff Zrebiec, added that it is a $5 million deal, according to his sources.

The Ravens have agreed to a one-year, $5 deal with veteran CB Chidobe Awuzie, sources say. Awuzie played well for the Ravens last year and now he's back. @MikeGarafolo was first on the agreement. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 11, 2026

Awuzie ended up being one of the best signings from last offseason as he just completed his first season with Baltimore. In 14 games, he racked up 43 tackles, seven pass deflections, and one quarterback hit.

Of the moves that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has made, this one is the best one he has made this offseason. Awuzie is an underrated player on this defense, and fans would argue that he was the best cornerback on the team last year that includes Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins as the main starters.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Last year, Awuzie allowed 55.6% completion percentage on 63 targets. He also allowed just 11.4 yards per completion, the second-lowest of his eight-year NFL career, which started with the Dallas Cowboys and includes the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans. Pro Football Focus was the 13th-highest graded cornerback in the NFL with 75.4.

The Ravens will most likely have Awuzie back as the slot corner and have Wiggins and Humphrey on the outside. Baltimore is expected to get a better performance from both Wiggins and Humphrey after wildly inconsistent play.

Awuzie was the polar opposite, as he was consistent throughout the season and played tough defense in coverage. There were moments where he did allow the big play, but that was fewer than when it happened with Humphrey and Wiggins.

Baltimore could still draft a cornerback in the NFL Draft, with Awuzie and Humphrey both going to be 30 or over when the 2026 season begins. There have already been questions about Humphrey regressing after allowing over 900 yards receiving last season.

The secondary is looking solid for the Ravens entering the 2026 season, with most of the starters back from last year, but Awuzie coming back might be the most important. He can handle what is going on in the slot while Baltimore can focus this summer on getting Wiggins to live up to expectations and getting Humprey back to his All-Pro-level performance from 2024.

