Ravens New DC Brings Fiery Old School Mentality

The Baltimore Ravens are navigating one of the most dramatic coaching transitions in franchise history, and Anthony Weaver’s return sits at the center of it.

After an offseason that reshaped nearly the entire staff, Baltimore brought back a familiar figure with deep ties to the organization. Weaver, a former Ravens player and longtime assistant, joins Jesse Minter’s new regime as defensive coordinator.

His arrival has reignited discussion around a Dolphins-era speech that went viral for its blunt tone and old-school edge, a message that has resurfaced as he steps into one of the most demanding defensive jobs in the NFL.

Anthony Weaver’s Return Brings Continuity and Edge to Baltimore

Weaver’s path back to Baltimore reflects both timing and trust. A finalist for the Ravens’ head-coaching vacancy that ultimately went to Jesse Minter, Weaver still found his way back into the building, returning to an organization where his NFL story began.

Even without calling plays, a duty Minter will handle, Weaver’s influence is expected to be significant, particularly in meetings, game planning, and work with the defensive front.

Drafted by the Ravens in the second round in 2002, just after the selection of future Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, Weaver spent four seasons in Baltimore as a defensive end before closing his playing career with the Houston Texans in 2008.

His coaching résumé later brought him back to the Ravens in 2021, when John Harbaugh hired him as defensive line coach and run game coordinator. Weaver added assistant head coach responsibilities in 2022 and 2023, earning widespread respect for his leadership and connection with players.

Baltimore’s need for stability on defense became urgent after two uneven seasons under Zach Orr. The Ravens finished 24th in the league in yards allowed last season, marking only the third time in 25 years the franchise landed in the bottom half defensively.

A season-ending neck injury to Nnamdi Madubuike in Week 2 further exposed the unit’s lack of depth up front. Team officials likely believe Weaver’s familiarity with the roster and institutional knowledge will help steady a defense searching for its footing.

Miami Tenure, Viral Speech and a New Stage With the Ravens

Weaver arrives in Baltimore following a turbulent stretch in Miami that shaped public perception of him as a defensive coordinator. During his two seasons with the Dolphins under head coach Mike McDaniel, results fluctuated sharply.

In 2024, Miami finished in the top 10 defensively, ranking fifth in total defense and tenth in points allowed despite having only one Pro Bowl selection in cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The following season told a different story, as the Dolphins slid to No. 22 in yards allowed and No. 24 in points allowed amid injuries and roster strain.

It was during his time in Miami that Weaver delivered the speech that continues to circulate. In a moment that captured his philosophy, he said, “All of our problems that we need to solve can be solved through violence.”

He went on to emphasize physicality and resolve, adding, “We play defensive football,” and later, “I’m gonna violently take the ball away.”

As the Ravens rebuild their defensive identity under Minter, Weaver’s presence signals a blend of continuity and intensity. His role may not include calling plays, but his voice carries weight in an organization that values physical defense and accountability.

With a revamped staff and renewed expectations, Baltimore is betting that Weaver’s experience, edge, and deep-rooted connection to the franchise can help restore a standard that slipped during a rare down year.

