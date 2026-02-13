Ravens Lose Key Offensive Mind in Daniel Stern

The Baltimore Ravens are losing a critical piece of their offensive brain trust. Sources confirmed that director of football strategy and assistant quarterbacks coach Daniel Stern is leaving Baltimore to accept a position with the Seattle Seahawks, possibly as their pass game strategist. Stern was not listed on the Ravens’ 2026 coaching staff announced yesterday and had already been expected to depart.

While ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially reported that Stern would follow former offensive coordinator Todd Monken to Cleveland, that no longer appears to be the case. Stern is headed to Seattle instead, and it represents a significant loss for Baltimore.

Believe it or not, this is a massive loss for the Ravens. Stern was a major part of Baltimore’s game management and situational strategy. For nearly a decade, he worked behind the scenes grinding through weekly game plans, handling analytics driven decisions and helping shape the passing attack. The Ravens rely heavily on their passing game, even if not always as much as some believe they should. Losing a key offensive mind like Stern could impact quarterback development and in game adjustments, two areas where Baltimore has quietly excelled in recent seasons.

Sources: Ravens director of football strategy/assistant quarterbacks coach Daniel Stern is leaving Baltimore to accept a job with the Seattle Seahawks, possibly as their pass-game strategist. But he is off to Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2026

What It Means for Baltimore

This move also continues a trend that Ravens fans will not love. The Seahawks, fresh off a Super Bowl victory, take yet another coach from Baltimore. Head coach Mike Macdonald, who previously served as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator, is once again tapping into the organization he knows well. Stern will now reunite with Macdonald in Seattle, adding another Baltimore influence to the Seahawks’ staff.

For the Ravens, the silver lining is that they still have an established franchise quarterback in Lamar Jackson. With Jackson entrenched as the leader of the offense, Stern’s departure may not drastically alter quarterback play in the immediate future. However, depth in the coaching room matters. Stern played a role in weekly preparation, situational awareness and the fine details that often decide playoff games.

Baltimore has built a reputation as one of the league’s most stable and forward thinking organizations. Part of that stability comes from retaining smart football minds who understand the system inside and out. Stern spent 10 years in Baltimore, helping build the structure that supports the offense today. His exit may not grab headlines like a coordinator change, but inside the building, this one will be felt.

The Ravens will move forward as they always do. Still, losing a trusted strategist to a Super Bowl champion is not insignificant. It is another reminder that sustained success often comes at the cost of seeing talented coaches move on.