Todd Monken Could Lure Ravens Free Agents to Browns

John Harbaugh had no issue landing another NFL head coaching job upon the Baltimore Ravens' choice to fire their longtime sideline leader. Just two weeks after he had to part ways with the only team he'd known for 18 years, Harbaugh stood at the New York Giants' podium accepting his new post in his return to the NFC.

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh holds up a New York Giants helmet during a press conference welcoming Harbaugh at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His decision to join a young Giants team with inspiring prospects worth building around instantly created a bidding war in the eyes of many fans and analysts, with Harbaugh expected to make runs at several of the biggest expired contracts previously on Baltimore's books. He could use more of the same contributors that he'd helped build up, acting as a known quantity compared to Jesse Minter, the former Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator hired to fill Harbaugh's shoes.

But as it turns out, he won't even be the only 2025 Ravens coach poised to headline their own team in the coming season. Todd Monken, Harbaugh's offensive coordinator for the last three years, was hired to guide the Cleveland Browns into contention, posing a much more pressing threat to his new division rivals in Baltimore.

If his immediate coaching hires can tell the Ravens anything, he, too, is prone to stick with what, or who, he knows. Monken's combining with Harbaugh to gut the depths of Baltimore's coaching staff. They can't be overly concerned with those further departures, as Minter was probably looking to build out of his own support system himself, but they'll have to ensure much more care when holding Monken off from poaching the same recent Ravens that Harbaugh, too, is likely to check in on.

The Likely Option

If Lamar Jackson has one weapon who he'll have to watch join a competitor, it'll be Isaiah Likely, the long-handcuffed tight end who'd be best off locating the best possible opportunity to finally secure a clear-cut starting spot.

Numerous teams, such as the cross-town rival Washington Commanders and Harbaugh's Giants, have been loosely linked to Likely amidst his potential attempt to break loose from Mark Andrews' shadow. Monken did his part to utilize Likely's blend of size and pass-catching on innumerable high-stakes plays over the last few iterations of the Ravens, and as FanSided's Ernesto Cova points out, David Njoku's free agency could open up a spot for Likely to star alongside a Cleveland up-and-comer in Harold Fannin Jr.

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) walks off the field after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Ravens liked him enough to regularly deploy Likely as a downfield option over his four seasons with the franchise, but regularly revealed their reluctance to re-sign the tight end all throughout his elongated period of extension-eligibility.

Even though the Browns have very little cap space to play around with, if anyone will push hard for the talented playmaker, it'll be the offensive coordinator with experience evaluating his impact from point-blank range.

Potential Reclamation Project

Likely remains one of the more desirable free agents at his potion in trooping further into the offseason, boasting the sort of demand that some of his fully-rostered teammates can't even match.

Marlon Humphrey's 2025 campaign was disappointing enough to the point that many are guessing that he'll get cut outright, ending one of the Ravens' longest-tenured pieces' ride with the team that once drafted him after nine seasons and multiple First Team All-Pro nods to show for his stint. He still got his occasional interceptions, but his ability to athletically hang with twitchy assignments looked shot.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Images

Should Baltimore elect to move on from the decorated cornerback, he, too, could join Monken across the division as help in the secondary. He no longer looked the part of the lockdown option that he once did, but if the Browns' head coach believes that he still has impact possessions left following his 30th birthday, then he could feature as a familiar face the next time the AFC North rivals kick off against one another.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!