Ravens Have Legitimate Chance to Upset Seahawks Super Bowl Repeat

Baltimore Ravens fans had to sit back and watch the Seattle Seahawks and former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald win the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots.

The hope going into the 2026 season is that the Ravens will bounce back and find their way into the final game to dethrone the Seahawks. Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon listed the 12 biggest threats to Seattle repeating as Super Bowl champions, with the Ravens ranked sixth.

"It starts with Lamar Jackson, and the possibility that he'll have another MVP-caliber season if healthy. This remains a talented team that could be reinvigorated by a new coaching staff, as intriguing 29-year-old offensive coordinator Declan Doyle teams up with Jackson."

What are the chances the Ravens actually dethrone the Seahawks?

While the question will surround whether Jackson bounces back, it really falls on the new coaches. Jesse Minter takes over as the head coach and Doyle as the offensive coordinator, but these are two young guys who are taking on new responsibilities, with Minter leading a franchise for the first time and Doyle calling the plays on offense for the first time in his career.

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

That kind of inexperience would make anyone nervous to put their cards on the table for Baltimore. Gagnon added those concerns in his article with some other concerns.

"Can Jackson stay healthy? Will they miss John Harbaugh and his experienced staff? Don't forget this was also a subpar defensive team, and one that will be short on cap space with several key players slated to hit free agency."

The defense might be the biggest concern, as the Ravens were 24th in total defense and 18th in points allowed. Minter and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver have a lot of work to do, including adding a pass rusher and potentially improving the secondary, which ranked in the bottom five in pass defense.

While there is strong hope that this Ravens team will improve upon their 8-9 record from 2025, Gagnon leaves one more warning to Baltimore fans entering the 2026 campaign.

"This team won 27 total games in 2023 and 2024, including two in the postseason. The regime change will ultimately do more good than harm, but it's still hard to imagine Jesse Minter getting them over that Super Bowl hump in Year 1."

A young team with a young coaching staff looking to get this Ravens franchise back on track might end up being too tall a task in Year 1 for Minter, but the Patriots and Seahawks are reminders that a turnaround can go quicker than expected.