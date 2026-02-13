Former DC Zach Orr Sends Heartfelt Goodbye to Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are once again watching a familiar face head west. Former defensive coordinator Zach Orr is joining the Seattle Seahawks as inside linebackers coach, reuniting with Mike Macdonald and further extending the growing connection between the two organizations. For Baltimore, this is not just another offseason staff change; it is another reminder that the coaching tree built inside their building continues to attract attention across the league.

Orr meant something different to this franchise. He was developed here. A former Ravens linebacker whose playing career ended too soon due to injury, Orr transitioned into coaching and steadily climbed the ladder inside the building. When he became defensive coordinator, it symbolized continuity and trust. Players related to him because he had been in their shoes. Coaches valued him because he understood the standard and the expectations that come with wearing that logo.

Orr shared a heartfelt message to Baltimore on social media, reflecting on the brotherhood inside the building, the division title, the playoff win and the relationships formed over the past two seasons. You could feel the appreciation in it. It read like someone who understood the weight of the job and the frustration of not reaching the ultimate goal, but who still valued what was built along the way. It felt authentic and in line with who he has always been in this organization.

"Baltimore it’s always love from my end," Orr wrote on X. "Although the last couple years we did not achieve our goals that we set out to achieve, I will choose to cherish the brotherhood, fellow coaches, players making plays, division title, playoff win,etc!



"Philippians 3: 13-14"

Baltimore it’s always love from my end. Although the last couple years we did not achieve our goals that we set out to achieve, I will choose to cherish the brotherhood, fellow coaches, players making plays, division title, playoff win,etc! 🖤 💜 ✌🏾



Philippians 3: 13-14 pic.twitter.com/KPeSODqLH4 — Zachary Orr (@ZO35) February 13, 2026

What This Means for Baltimore

The Ravens were not blindsided by this move. They knew Orr was likely headed elsewhere and had already moved forward by hiring Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator. That transition signaled a shift, and it was also understood that Jesse Minter would want to shape his staff in his own vision as expected. Earlier in the day, Seattle also hired former Ravens assistant Daniel Stern, further extending the Baltimore-to-Seattle coaching pipeline. These moves are rarely surprises internally, even if they land loudly publicly.

It is also important to acknowledge the context of Orr’s final season. He faced criticism at times, but much of it came while the defense dealt with constant injuries and shifting personnel. Starters were in and out of the lineup. Depth was tested weekly. Continuity was hard to establish. Coordinators are judged by results, but the circumstances matter. The unit battled through adversity and still competed, even if it did not consistently meet Baltimore’s championship expectations.

Now Orr reunites with Macdonald in Seattle, continuing a clear pipeline between the two franchises. The Seahawks are intentionally bringing in coaches who understand Macdonald and Baltimore’s terminology, structure and defensive culture. That familiarity speeds up implementation and reinforces how respected the Ravens’ internal development system has become across the league.

For Baltimore, the mission remains unchanged. Coaches will move on. Opportunities will come. But the standard inside that building does not shift. The Ravens will reload their staff, trust their development process and push forward. Zach Orr was part of this era. His departure closes one chapter, but it does not alter the expectation. In Baltimore, it is always about finishing the job.