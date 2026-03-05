Ravens New Coaches Could Refresh Offensive Line Approach

Even though the Baltimore Ravens have already made several changes, with more to come on the horizon for the 2026 season, being able to field a dominant rushing attack will remain part of their winning recipe.

There are a couple of new chefs in town who will be responsible for designing and calling the ground game moving forward, in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and offensive line coach/offensive run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford, both of whom are new hires who were brought in by the first-year head coach.

While Ledford is taking over for the much-maligned George Warhop after the offensive line majorly regressed in 2025, Doyle is replacing Todd Monken, who was the architect of the balanced and potent offense in franchise history that finished first in rushing in 2023 and 2024 and was second last season.

The Ravens hired Ledford because he's one of the best developers of offensive line talent and knows how design a prolific ground game. Doyle is a rising star in the profession who came up in the league under two of the sharpest minds in the game, Sean Payton and Ben Johnson.

New hires could lead to different team-building strategy

Since Doyle and Ledford are the new cooks in the kitchen, it only makes sense that they have some influence on which ingredients make up the most integral part of the final product: the offensive line.

"One of the things we have to do now is kind of get a sense for Ledford and the kind of players he's looking for," general manager Eric DeCosta said at the Combine. "Is it going to look different? Is it going to be a different scheme? There can be value in different things, so I think that's going to factor in."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With free agency less than a week away and the 2026 NFL Draft less than two months out, the Ravens' approach to replenishing the depth and finding new starters for their offensive line might shift. Ledford's rushing attack in Atlanta was primarily outside zone, which requires more athletic blockers to execute at a high level. Baltimore's focus moving forward could lead to the front office targeting lighter, more athletic and agile veterans and prospects and make them less inclined to pursue those who would fit the more massive and not as fleet of foot mold.

"In some cases, it may end up [with us] bringing some different players into the mix that, maybe in past years, we might not have been as interested in," DeCosta said. "On the flip side of that, there may be some guys who, maybe as scouts or as coaching staffs, might've liked two years ago, and now we look at them and go, 'You know what? They don't really fit what we want to be on offense.'"

Doyle comes from a background of offensive schemes that were dynamic and adaptable to the available personnel, an approach the Ravens intend on following, as all good staffs must be able to do in a given year.

"Everything is personnel driven [and] what-the-guys-do-well driven," head coach Jessie Minter said at the Combine. "Dwayne is one of the best O-line coaches in the league. I was super excited to get him on the staff, and so I think the coaches' job on both sides of the ball is to see what we have, see what we could possibly be best at, see what fits into our style of play with our guys, and so we'll do that. It could be a wide variety of run schemes that we use."

When the Ravens replaced Greg Roman with Todd Monken, they made sure to keep all of the successful aspects of what had been a perennial top rushing attack, and they continued lead the league in that area, while remolding and building out a more modern passing game. Just because Ledford and Doyle came from outside zone-heavy teams doesn't mean that those concepts will automatically become the Ravens' bread and butter.

A lot could hinge on what happens at center, where three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum is slated to be an unrestricted free agent after not getting tagged. He's an athletic interior offensive lineman whose skillset would lead to him excelling in a blocking scheme that accentuates his athleticism. If he departs and signs a market-setting offer elsewhere, the next anchor of their offensive line could impact how they go about remodeling the rest of the interior, as the Ravens are expected to have at least one, if not two, new starting guards as well.

