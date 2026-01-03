Ravens On SI Staff Predicts AFC North Title Game

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for one final regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

Everything is on the line as the Ravens can clinch the AFC North title with a win against the Steelers inside Acrisure Stadium. Some members of the Baltimore Ravens on SI staff shared their predictions for the game.

Henry Brown

The Pittsburgh Steelers have held control of the AFC North for nearly the entirety of this season, but I think this is the Ravens' game to lose. With Lamar Jackson sounding healthier than ever after a full week of attended practices and the coaching staff having finally committed to going all-in on riding Derrick Henry, this offense could be much tougher to stop than they were in Week 14.

Now, the Steelers defense is fairly healthy themselves, but they can only do so much in pinning Henry down in the open field. Aaron Rodgers can't be trusted to put a team on his back like he once could, especially with top target and former Ravens killer DK Metcalf out on suspension, and though I'd doubt that Baltimore hits the 40-point threshold in a second straight game, I think they win this one.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Steelers 20

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Ravens' prayers have been answered after they lost control of their own destiny in the AFC North. They regained it after the Steelers fumbled a chance to win the division on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Now they have to beat the Ravens in their own building to get the division back in their control.

If the Ravens play like they did against the Green Bay Packers, they should absolutely win this game. Derrick Henry should be given the rock and they should ride it out with him. However, the Steelers know that is the game plan, and they will do everything they can to try and stop it. That will be the matchup that decides who wins the game.

Ultimately, it's hard to bet against Derrick Henry, especially after the game he just had.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Steelers 14

Josh Reed

The Ravens’ formula for success and the pathway to becoming the first team to claim three straight AFC North titles is simple and clear.

Physicality needs to be the key on both sides of the ball with future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry leading the charge once again on offense through the rushing attack and the defense proving they can be more consistent in coverage and pass rush to send their archrivals into the offseason and perhaps the oblivion of the Mike Tomlin era on their own home field.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Steelers 13

