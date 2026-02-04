Ravens Part Ways with Lamar Jackson's QB Coach

There are still many questions about the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff that need to be answered in the next two weeks, but one thing is for sure: at least one coach from last year will not be back.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Ravens will not be retaining quarterbacks coach Tee Martin on the staff. Martin has been in Baltimore since 2021, serving as the wide receivers coach for the first two years before becoming the quarterbacks coach in 2023.

During the offseason, Martin has been interviewing for offensive coordinator jobs in the NFL. He will most likely be up for a quarterbacks coach job around the league.

Tee Martin is not coming back to Baltimore in 2026

From the moment Jesse Minter was named the new head coach, changes were expected. That became more apparent when Declan Doyle was hired as the offensive coordinator, leaving many of the staff's coaching positions in question.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Martin deserves a lot of credit for the work that he has done with quarterback Lamar Jackson over the last three years. Alongside offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Martin helped Jackson improve as a pocket passer, as the former MVP completed over 67% of his passes in 2023 and 66% in 2024.

A strong bond formed between Martin and Jackson as the two worked well together. Jackson had put his trust in Martin's coaching, and it showed on the field, as Jackson won MVP in 2023.

Now that Martin is out of the picture as quarterbacks coach, that leaves the question of who will be the next man to take over the job. Ravens fans know that Buffalo Bills quarterback coach Ronald Curry was asked to interview with Baltimore for the job.

Curry would be a prime candidate for the job, since he, along with Martin, coached NFL MVP Josh Allen in Buffalo in 2024. That would be a seamless transition from Martin to Curry for the job, as Jackson needs to have as easy a process as possible for himself going into an awkward situation in 2026 with a whole new coaching staff.

The Ravens and Jackson will miss having Martin around, as he has been a valuable asset to the organization and has done great work with the team, but with a new head coach comes new faces. Baltimore has knocked it out of the park with their new hires so far, so it should only get better from here.

