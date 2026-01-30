Ravens Hire New Offensive Coordinator
The Baltimore Ravens are finalizing their new coaching staff under Jesse Minter and have their new leader on offense.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Ravens are hiring Declan Doyle as their next offensive coordinator, following an interview with them the same day.
Doyle spent last season with the Chicago Bears and they allowed him to interview with the Ravens, who have made him their new offensive coordinator.
Minter, a coach with a defensive background, now has his main man for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the future of their attack.
Declan Doyle Coaching Tenure with Bears
Doyle has served one season in the role as offensive coordinator for the Bears, where they had a strong campaign overall.
Stat
Total
NFL Ranking
Rushing Yards
144.5 yards per game
Third
Passing Yards
225.1 yards per game
10th
Total Yards
369.2 yards per game
Sixth
Points
25.9 per game
Ninth
First Downs
358
Sixth
Third Down Conversions
42.7%
Seventh
Receiving Touchdowns
28
10th
Rushing Touchdowns
19
10th-Tied
Bears second-year quarterback Caleb Williams excelled under Doyle, completing 58.1% of his passes for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions, while also rushing for 338 yards and seven touchdowns.
Williams ranked sixth in the NFL in passing touchdowns, seventh in passing yards and rushing yards for a quarterback and 11th in passing yards per game (231.9).
Bears running back D'Andre Swift had the best statistical season of his career under Doyle, with 223 rushes for 1,087 rushing yards, 4.9 yards per carry, and nine touchdowns.
Swift ranked tied for 11th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, tied for 11th in yards per carry, plus 12th in both rushing yards and rushing yards per game (67.9).
Fellow running back Kyle Monangai had a great season in Chicago, with 169 carries for 783 yards (4.6 yards per attempt), and five touchdowns.
Chicago didn't have a star wideout in 2025, but tight end Colston Loveland led the team with 713 receiving yards, while wide receiver DJ Moore led with 85 receptions and 12 receiving touchdowns.
The Bears made the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and won their first playoff game since 2010, coming from behind to beat their rival in the Green Bay Packers, 31-27 in the NFC Wild Card Round at Soldier Field.
Doyle Coaching Background
Doyle spent the previous six seasons before Chicago under head coach Sean Payton. He served as the Denver Broncos' tight ends coach for two seasons, 2023-24, and was also an offensive assistant for four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, 2019-22.
He got his first coaching job with Iowa as a student assistant, doing that for three seasons from 2016-18.
Doyle was originally a baseball player before he decided to go into coaching, spending his freshman season at Iowa Western Community College and then transferring to Iowa to go into coaching.
Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, has an offensive coordinator his own age, 29 years old, and someone that will work with him to make the Ravens offense potent once again.
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.Follow DOMISMONEY