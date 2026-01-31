Ravens Request Interview With AFC East QB Coach

After the hiring of new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, the Baltimore Ravens continue their focus on finalizing the coaching staff for the 2026 season.

New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter and Doyle now set their sights on completing the offensive side of the ball. Minter already brought in Dwayne Ledford as the offensive line and run game coordinator and Shawn Flaherty as the assistant offensive line coach.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Ravens have requested to interview Buffalo Bills quarterback coach Roland Curry for the same role. Curry has spent the last two years coaching Josh Allen, who won the NFL MVP in the 2024 season.

Ravens first interview request for next Lamar Jackson QB coach

If anything, this is a very telling sign that current Ravens quarterback coach Tee Martin might not be on the coaching staff for long. Martin had interviewed for offensive coordinator jobs this offseason, including the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders openings. There's a chance that Martin follows former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to New York with the Giants to either be their offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach.

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baltimore would be making a smart move if they can bring in Curry, as he has done a great job coaching quarterbacks over the years. Allen has elevated his game over the last two years with Curry coaching him up.

Putting Curry with Jackson would make a ton of sense, as Allen and Jackson are similar in some aspects when running the football. While Allen focuses on using his strength, Jackson relies more on his speed.

Doyle is going to bring a creative style to the offense that will use Jackson to his full potential, with more emphasis on getting the tight ends involved and moving the star quarterback out of the pocket. That's where Curry has excelled with Allen, who could help Jackson out, as he has improved in the pocket over the last three years with the Ravens. Putting him to work with his legs brings a whole new element to the offense.

Of all the open positions on the coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach will be the most important, since Martin and former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken did a great job of taking Jackson to the next level in his development as a passer. The next quarterback coach, whether that is Curry or someone else, will have to take Jackson to a level of stardom that will help the Ravens get to the Super Bowl.

