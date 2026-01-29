Ravens Players Get Wish With Two Coaches Being Retained

After the departure of former head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens players were worried about losing some of the team's top assistants, but so far, the team has been able to keep several of them.

Once Jesse Minter became the new head coach, he got right to work with the coaching staff, adding several new members. So far, Minter decided to keep inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci on the staff.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported two more names that have been retained for 2026: strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Elliott and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kevin Hartman. Zrebiec added that the Ravens players asked the organization to keep as many of the strength and conditioning coaches as possible on the team.

Ravens retaining S&C Coordinator Scott Elliott and Assistant S&C coach Kevin Hartman.

Ravens players voiced support for keeping as much of S&C staff intact as possible after Harbaugh's departure. https://t.co/plvUH9HzDm — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 29, 2026

Ravens keep two coaches on the staff

This was good news for the Ravens, as they were able to save two from the strength and conditioning staff, with one already having departed. Harbaugh, the new head coach of the New York Giants, brought former Ravens strength and conditioning coach Ron Shrift onto his staff.

Baltimore Ravens helmet | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ellliott has been on the Ravens' staff since 2019, as he started as a coaching analyst - performance before moving up the coaching ladder. Hartman started as an intern for the Ravens in 2023 and 2024 before becoming the assistant strength and conditioning coach for Baltimore.

While these may seem like small coaching moves compared to the massive decisions Minter still has to make for the coordinators, the Ravens' decision to bring back some familiarity is important for the players. Keeping key coaches can help make the transition better for the players, as a brand-new culture is being implemented on the team.

Minter and the Ravens have been working hard in putting together his whole coaching staff with a heavy focus on offensive and defensive coordinator. So far, he has brought in multiple candidates for interviews, including the most recent one, Broncos defensive passing game coordinator and assistant head coach Jim Leonhard, for the defensive coordinator role.

This is a process that will take time for the Ravens and will require them to go through multiple candidates over the next two weeks before shifting focus to the current roster and prepping for the NFL Combine. A lot of work still needs to be done for Minter and the Ravens, but the team seems to be taking the right direction in building out its future.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!