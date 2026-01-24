John Harbaugh Sends Final Heartfelt Goodbye to Ravens

A new era of Baltimore Ravens football is underway with Jesse Minter taking over as the head coach, but that doesn't mean the end of talking about former head coach John Harbaugh.

Since being fired by the Ravens after 18 years as head coach, Harbaugh has taken the New York Giants' head coaching job. Harbaugh wanted to make sure everyone in Baltimore knew how he felt after being forced out, taking out a full-page ad in the Baltimore Sun to thank the organization and everyone within it.

"To Steve Bisciotti: Thank you for creating an environment rooted in maintaining a standard of excellence. To the players who worked hard, fought, believed and always played with the hearts of lions, THANK YOU. Your commitment to one another, to the standard, and to this city is what made our success happen. Coaching you has been one of the greatest privileges and joys of my life. To our coaches, your devotion and work ethic were unrivaled. To our front office and all the support staff, your dedication was the foundation of the success."

Former #Ravens coach John Harbaugh took out a full page ad in today’s Baltimore Sun thanking fans and the city pic.twitter.com/EarsVwcDvN — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) January 24, 2026

In 18 seasons as the head coach, Harbaugh went 180-113 in the regular season and 13-11 in the playoffs. He took the Ravens to the Super Bowl in 2012, where they beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The struggles of the postseason over the last 11 years in Baltimore: they went 3-6 during that span and missed the playoffs five times. In that same span, the Ravens only reached the AFC Championship game once.

While there might have been some tough times in Baltimore over the years, the fan base still has a strong appreciation for the work that Harbaugh did for the team, helping them win one Super Bowl. In his thank-you letter in the Baltimore Sun, Harbaugh closed it out by giving his appreciation to the city of Baltimore and the Ravens' fan base.

"Most of all, to the people of Baltimore: Thank you for embracing my family and for allowing us to grow alongside you. This city's grit, resilience and authenticity are unmatched. The pride you take in your team reflects the pride you take in one another. That is something truly special. Football can be about wins and losses, but what lasts are the relationships, the shared moments and the bond between a team and its city. Those memories will echo forever."

