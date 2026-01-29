Ravens Target Broncos Assistant for DC Job

After landing their man as head coach in Jesse Minter, the Baltimore Ravens now shift their focus to hiring the rest of the coaching staff.

It's assumed that Minter will call the plays on defense, based on his experience as the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator over the last few years. The Ravens would still love to have an up-and-coming coach come in as defensive coordinator to help carry out Minter's vision for the unit.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens have requested to interview Broncos defensive passing game coordinator and assistant head coach Jim Leonhard for their defensive coordinator job. Leonhard has been on the Broncos' staff since 2024, starting as the defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator before being promoted to assistant head coach.

Ravens requested to interview Jim Leonhard for the DC job

Leonhard has many connections to the Ravens, as he was once a player under former head coach John Harbaugh. In 2008, Leonhard was a defensive back for Baltimore, his only season before playing for five other teams in the NFL.

Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard | Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Leonhard were to land the defensive coordinator job, it wouldn't be the first time he has done it. From 2017 through 2022, Leonhard ran the Wisconsin Badgers' defense and did a good job of turning that unit into one of the best in the Big Ten for several years.

There isn't much coaching experience on Leonhard's resume in the NFL, as the Broncos were his first in the pros in 2024. The rise that he has had, though, in just two years has caught a lot of teams' attention to the point of considering him for defensive coordinator roles.

Baltimore could use Leonhard's expertise on defense, given Denver's status as the best pass-rushing team in the NFL. The Ravens struggled to get pressure on the quarterback, with 35 sacks on the season; only six teams had fewer than them.

A big asset for Leonhard, though, is the work he does with secondaries, with Patrick Surtain II being one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. After Marlon Humphrey's rough season for the Ravens, Baltimore needs help with reconstructing the cornerback position, with Nate Wiggins being in mind as the future CB1 on the team.

Minter might be running the show on defense in 2026, but Leonhard is experienced and a rising star in the coaching ranks, making him an interesting candidate to succeed as a defensive coordinator.

