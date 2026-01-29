Ravens Shouldn't Miss Out on Perfect Free Agent Target

There are a lot more questions about the Baltimore Ravens this offseason than there ever have been in the past few years.

Their new head coach, Jesse Minter, will have to answer for all of those questions now that he is taking over the franchise and trying to get it back to its old glory days of the last two Super Bowl wins. That is going to require a lot of attention and detail to everything they do with the roster.

Some of the big issues that Minter and his coaching staff will have to fix this offseason are the edges on defense and finding top pass rushers like Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Other questions surround the offensive line, especially the guard positions, and there might be some options to fix the latter.

Ravens might be able to find new starter at guard in free agency

Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker went through each NFL team and identified who their top target in free agency should be. Locker likes the Ravens to target Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo.

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"The Ravens are in the process of assembling their staff under Jesse Minter, and defensive standouts from Los Angeles very well may follow him to Baltimore. However, the Ravens also desperately need help at guard after owning the 26th-ranked grade at the position this year.

"Seumalo enjoyed a terrific season for the Steelers with a 73.3 overall PFF grade. The former Eagle especially shined in pass protection, permitting just 20 pressures with a 76.4 PFF pass-blocking grade. The 32-year-old would offer an instant upgrade over either Daniel Faalele or Andrew Vorhees."

Baltimore would land a solid, experienced guard in Seumalo in that scenario, who would also be a clear-cut day one starter. Seumalo has started 103 games in his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last year, Seumalo had one of the strongest seasons of his career as he allowed just 15 pressures, three sacks, and one quarterback hit in 465 pass blocking snaps. PFF graded him out at 74.9, which ranked 12th out of 81 guards in the NFL.

The Ravens dealt with Vorhees and Faalele throughout the season at guard, with both being inconsistent throughout the year. Even third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. had some reps in there late in the season as Baltimore started rotating guards at one point to see if he was ready to start.

At guard, the Ravens could be losing out on Faalele, who is a free agent. Seems like Seumalo would make the perfect replacement for him with ease.

