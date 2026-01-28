Ravens Urged to Boost Defense With Four-Time Pro Bowler

There aren't many free agency periods where an NFL team can get one of the best pass rushers in the last 10 years, but the Baltimore Ravens might be in the running to get one of those types of players.

Last year, the Ravens recorded only 30 sacks on defense, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL. Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones led the team in sacks with five after three players had 6.5 sacks in 2024.

This was part of the reason Jesse Minter was hired as the Ravens' new head coach: he can jump in and help the unit improve in every way after finishing in the bottom 10 in total defense. Minter's first act as Ravens head coach in free agency could be landing one of the biggest fish available.

Ravens predicted to land a four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher

Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay went through the top free agents at each position and predicted where they would land, and he likes the Ravens to sign Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"The Ravens will be looking to make a splash in free agency to open the post-John Harbaugh era. With Jesse Minter now at the helm, Baltimore could steal Hendrickson away from an AFC North rival and deploy him as the centerpiece of a pass-rushing unit that must improve in 2026.

"Considering Hendrickson had four sacks in seven games this past year and hasn't had fewer than eight sacks in any of his healthy seasons as a starter, he would be a massive upgrade on the edge in Charm City."

Hendrickson has consistently been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Since 2020, he has recorded at least 13.5 sacks in four of those six years, with two of those years hitting career highs: 17.5 in 2023 and 2024, leading the league in the latter of those seasons. He has been selected to four Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2024.

For years, Hendrickson has been making life miserable for the Ravens and their offensive line as he was lining up on the opposite side. With the Bengals strapped for cash, Baltimore has the perfect opportunity to stick it to their AFC North rivals by signing one of the best defensive players to ever wear a Bengals uniform.

Baltimore is going to have a high price for Hendrickson, as he is projected to land about $45-50 million per year with his next contract, but if the Ravens can get a massive boost in their pass rush, it's worth the investment.

