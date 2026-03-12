Ravens Sign Versatile Former Falcons OL

The Baltimore Ravens are back at work with the offensive line as they try to recover from the losses of center Tyler Linderbaum and right guard Daniele Faalele.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Ravens have signed former Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn to a one-year deal. Gwyn will be reuniting with his former offensive line coach, Dwayne Ledford, who has taken over the same position with the Ravens this offseason.

Former Falcons C/G Jovaughn Gwyn is signing a one-year deal with the Ravens, per source. Following OL coach Dwayne Ledford to Baltimore. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2026

Last season, Gwyn appeared in 17 games with the Falcons, mostly playing on special teams with just 11 offensive snaps. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 81.2.

Gwyn is a former seventh-round pick of the Falcons back in the 2023 NFL Draft. He hasn't played much in his NFL career, as he has appeared in just 19 games over the last three seasons, all of which have been played in Atlanta.

This might not be the offensive line splash signing the Ravens were hoping for, but this could end up being a really good depth signing for the football team. Gwyn is familiar with what Ledford wants from his linemen, so it's a smart move from that aspect.

A key to Gwyn's success as a signing is his versatility, having played both center and guard in his career. That is going to be key for the Ravens, who had injury concerns last year, and know they have a swing linemen who can play multiple positions on the line.

Baltimore has concerns about the whole interior offensive line this offseason, especially after losing three-time Pro Bowler Linderbaum. The Ravens have done some things on the offensive line, but not enough to really make a dent of what they need to.

Emery Jones Jr. appears to be the only one that Ravens fans can get behind as a good option at guard, especially after general manager Eric DeCosta gave him a vote of confidence during the offseason. Andrew Vorhees obviously started at left guard last year for Baltimore, but started at moments in the season, so his starting spot in 2026 is not completely secure.

Don't expect Gwyn to jump in and be a Day 1 starter, as he is more there for depth purposes, but he is going to play a big role on this Ravens' offensive line in 2026. Watch for him to be a sneaky signing and someone who can help the team right away in some capacity.

