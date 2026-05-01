The Ravens Biggest Remaining Needs After the NFL Draft -- What’s Still Missing?

The Baltimore Ravens took care of a number of roster needs during last weekend’s 2026 NFL Draft.

This was particularly true at the guard, edge rusher, wideout and punter positions, but also extends to tight end, cornerback and running back, where depth was needed.

However, there are still a few roster needs that need to be addressed at some point during the offseason:

Center

There’s still a huge void in the center of Baltimore’s offensive line, after three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum’s departure to Las Vegas in free agency.

Baltimore was expected to come back from Pittsburgh with at least one center out of its eleven total picks, but that wasn’t the case. General manager Eric DeCosta recently explained the reason behind that stating that the team’s top two targets at the position, Iowa’s Logan Jones and Florida's Jake Slaughter, were picked much higher than the team anticipated. Both their names were called in the second round.

If the season started now, Corey Bullock could be the first in line to start. But trusting a 2025 undrafted free agent tackle still in the middle of a position switch, with 13 total offensive snaps to his name isn't exactly inspiring. The Ravens added veteran Danny Pinter in free agency, but that looks more like a depth move than anything else. A 2020 fifth-rounder for Indianapolis, he’s started 10 games over six seasons in the league, including just one last year.

Jovaughn Gwyn, a 2023 seventh-rounder from Atlanta is another newcomer in Owings Mills, but he’s recorded just 11 total offensive snaps in three years as a pro, all last year, so there’s not a great deal of optimism there, either.

Baltimore’s best bet among still available free agents include 33-year old Graham Glasgow, 28-year old James Daniels, or 29-year old Ryan Bates as potential one-year rentals until the team figures something else out.

"I would list Ethan Pocic first." 🧱@BaldyNFL says the Ravens should target the veteran Ethan Pocic to fill the massive hole at Center. Do you agree that the former Browns anchor is the right fit? 🫣 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/sDaXdBy87F — The Daily Flock Show (@DailyFlockShow) April 29, 2026

DeCosta recently suggested acquiring a center via trade could be considered, but keep in mind that the team was unwilling to trade up for one of the top prospects at the position on their board less than a week ago, so what kind of veteran will they be able to get, and at what cost?

Fullback

Over the last nine years, Patrick Ricard became a key cog in the Ravens’ offense before leaving in free agency to join the Giants this offseason.

The team still has no proven replacement for the six-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro.

While the Ravens are expected to line up in more three-wideout sets under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, it’s hard to imagine the team just erasing the fullback position from its playbook. Lucas Scott, a converted tackle/guard out of Army who joined the team as an undrafted free agent last year, is the Raven’s rostered option at the moment. It remains to be seen if he can follow a similar career path to Ricard.

Running back

Derrick Henry still sits at the throne in Baltimore’s backfield, and the club seems satisfied with Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali, to spell him. The Ravens also added fifth-rounder Adam Randall out of Clemson to the mix this year, a pick made by Ravens’ owner Steve Bisciotti.

However, with Henry crossing the 32-years of age mark last January, there’s really no heir apparent for when the inevitable decline comes. And history tells us this might happen soon.

Henry rushed for over 3,500 yards and 32 touchdowns during his two-year stint with the Ravens, and he averaged at least 5.2 yards per carry in both seasons. Those are some pretty unbelievable numbers considering his age already. But the team needs to prepare for a life without Henry, who’s carried the ball over 300 times per season five times over the last seven years.

Henry won’t last forever, and the team doesn’t have an answer as to what will happen when his production goes down.