Ravens 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Signings, Trades, Former Players

The Baltimore Ravens have entered the 2026 offseason, with free agency underway and multiple top storylines for the fan base to track.

Some of the big players to monitor include Lamar Jackson's contract extension, Tyler Linderbaum's potential record-breaking contract and more. They have plenty of needs they need to address in the offseason, including edge rusher, wide receiver, cornerback, defensive tackle and interior offensive linemen.

Some wonder what moves the Ravens will make with a new coaching staff led by head coach Jesse Minter, who takes over an 8-9 team from 2025. Here's a full look at the Ravens' offseason tracker of every signing, trade, and where former players are landing.

Current Ravens Signings/Trades in 2026 Offseason

Maxx Crosby, EDGE (Trade)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Ravens traded a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for edge rusher Maxx Crosby. In seven seasons, Crosby has made 69.5 sacks and has been selected to five Pro Bowls with the Raiders. It's the first time in franchise history that the Ravens have traded a first-round pick for a player.

Former Ravens Players in Free Agency

Tyler Linderbaum, C

Isaiah Likely, TE

Jordan Stout, P

Patrick Ricard, FB

Charlie Kolar, TE

Chidobe Awuzie, CB

Daniel Faalele, OG

Dre'Mont Jones, EDGE

DeAndre Hopkins, WR

Kyle Van Noy, EDGE

Ar'Darius Washington, S

Alohi Gilman, S

Tylan Wallace, WR

Joseph Noteboom, OT

David Ojabo, EDGE

Brent Urban, DL

Taven Bryan, DL

Jake Hummel, LB

Keaton Mitchell, RB (RFA)

Corey Bullock, C (ERFA)

Dayton Wade, WR (ERFA)

Basil Okoye, DL (ERFA)

Carl Jones Jr., EDGE (ERFA)

