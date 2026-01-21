This offseason will present a lot of tough questions for the Baltimore Ravens, as they might have to make decisions that wouldn't have been made in the past.

A new coaching staff is close to joining, and there are roster holes and gaps that need to be addressed. One area of focus for the Ravens is the secondary, which underperformed overall, ranking 30th in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 247.9 passing yards per game.

Ravens veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey gave up a lot of those yards as he struggled with arguably the worst season of his career, as he allowed a career-high 64.6% completion percentage. This has been a real discussion about whether Humphrey has a spot on the roster or if he might have played his last snaps in a Ravens uniform.

Should the Ravens trade Marlon Humphrey in the offseason?

Pro Football Focus's Bradley Locker is a supporter of Humphrey being a trade candidate in the offseason, as he was part of the 15 players on the list. Locker sees a high chance that Humphrey could be playing elsewhere.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"The Ravens will usher in a new era in 2026 after the shocking firing of John Harbaugh. The team’s defensive lapses were a major component in a disappointing season, with Humphrey center stage."

"The former All-Pro corner played the worst season of his career from a grading standpoint, posting a 49.9 overall PFF grade with a 42.9 PFF coverage grade while missing 16.5% of his tackles. Among qualified corners in 2025, Humphrey allowed the most yards (920) and second-most receptions (68) while placing third-worst in both snaps per target and reception."

"With Humphrey’s cap figure climbing over $26 million in 2026 and having just one season left on his current deal, Baltimore will likely try to find a trade suitor. It’s not out of the question that Humphrey could bounce back to 2024, when he earned an 81.0 coverage grade."

This is no slouch player, as Humphrey was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection in 2024. Injuries and inconsistent play hurt his 2025 campaign, but still a player that can make an impact on any roster.

With a new head coach coming in, they will want to get younger and bring in their own talent. Humphrey would be able to command a mid-round pick in the NFL Draft as a trade asset to acquire a solid young player.

It might be an odd sight to see Humphrey in a different uniform in 2026, but it could be a good move to let Nate Wiggins become the CB1 they hope he can be.

