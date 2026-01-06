Ravens OC Receives HC Interview Request from Browns

The Baltimore Ravens' first coaching domino is starting to tilt. Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken reportedly received an interview request from the Cleveland Browns, as he's seen as a contender to fill their vacant head coaching post.

Sources: #Ravens OC Todd Monken has received a request to be interviewed for the #Browns HC job. He received multiple requests last year and should again. pic.twitter.com/bC82ynigTg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2026

If there's any top-level Ravens coach who's got good karma heading his way, it's Monken. His offense suffered from a lack of qualified personnel and a steady string of injuries, and he's got significantly less blood on his hands compared to head man John Harbaugh or Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr.

The AFC North's coaching turnover has helped dominate NFL headlines since Week 18 concluded over the weekend, with the Browns' decision to part ways with 2x AP Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski following a 5-12 campaign.

He, like Monken, has his roots in offensive game-planning, but Monken could coincide with the upcoming Shedeur Sanders era after Stefanski's struggles in balancing Cleveland's many quarterbacks. The Ravens' offensive coordinator had previously interviewed for Michigan's head opening in December, as well as some reported mutual interest with Clemson.

Waiting for Decisions out of Baltimore

Fans of the Ravens have been on the edge of their seats in waiting for the other shoe to drop ever since Tyler Loop missed the 43-yard kick that would have sent the team to the playoffs. Reports suggest that big changes could be coming to the franchise after an uber-disappointing down-year, but no one had Monken's potential departure as the move to monitor.

Harbaugh has been described as expendable as ever by league insiders, who now seem torn on just how likely he is to get sacked after 18 years leading the squad. He, as well as Orr, watched as the uncoordinated defense struggled with consistency and proper deployment all year, tacking on another blown close to end their season on a frustrating note.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts to a play during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The 59-year-old Monken, for his part, is no stranger to the college game, having spent his near-four decades as a coach bouncing between the NCAA and the NFL.

Before the past three years spent in Baltimore, he alternated various offensive coordinating gigs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and over a half-dozen major programs that included LSU, Georgia and even a brief head stint with Southern Mississippi.

While the Ravens, having just watched their season slip their their hands mere days ago, will continue mulling their options at the premier coaching positions, their league-wide peers are on the hunt. The Browns may have gone winless against the Ravens in 2025 across a pair of meetings, but now they're in the driver's seat in applying even more pressure to Baltimore in attempting to court one of their top coordinators.

