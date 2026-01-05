Ravens Come Up Short in Clutch Quarterback Duel

The final game of the 2025 regular season promised epic, season-defining stakes well before the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off for the right to sneak into the playoffs as the AFC's last squad, and that's to say nothing of the talent leading each of these competitive lineups.

Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers have combined for six MVPs, with the Steelers' 42-year-old no-doubt Hall of Famer having the considerably younger Jackson doubled up. And while the pair spent the season grappling with their own diminished physical forms, with Jackson attempting to ward off various injuries while Rodgers slowly succumbed to natural age, they each showed up when the rubber hit the road.

Rodgers gave this one all he had in what could have been his final NFL outing, with 31 completions on 47 tosses, sure to limit his time under duress by throwing to anyone with a chance at taking advantage of Baltimore's increasingly-depleted coverage.

And while Jackson responded to Rodgers' go-ahead touchdown within the clock's final minute with a promising drive into field goal territory with time expiring, kicker Tyler Loop failed to knock in what would have been the winning 43-yarder in the 26-24 Ravens loss.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) reacts after missing the game winning field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Comparing Approaches

He could have been a bit more aggressive in deploying his one-of-one arsenal, sure. Even if he's still not at 100%, which remains likely after a season full of lingering injury questions, he left a few dash-worthy running lanes untouched as well as a few instances in which he held onto the ball for lengthy periods.

But here are some simple enough numbers. Three touchdowns on 11-for-18 passing. A 121.5 quarterback rating. A spotless 4-for-4 on downfield throws in the second half, including multiple Zay Flowers-capped trips to the end zone and his final act, a beam to Isaiah Likely to give his kicker what's usually been a guarantee at three points.

In the second half, Aaron Rodgers completed 4 of 7 passes over 10 air yards for 98 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass.



Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, was a perfect 4/4 on downfield throws after halftime for 155 yards and 2 scores.#BALvsPIT | #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/nnE4LMHm1K — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 5, 2026

Rodgers held up himself, adding a 37th game-winning drive to his already-lengthy resume in feeding Calvin Austin III for a characteristically clean foray into Ravens' territory. And unlike Jackson, who now finds himself yet again out of the playoffs thanks to systematic shortcomings, his crunch-time prowess will be remembered.

This is, if nothing else, a fitting demise for these Ravens. They blew open chances at wins time and time again as fall wilted into winter, setting up the do-or-die situation that could have been avoided if they had taken care of business when they could. But whether you wanted to blame Jackson, who never seemed to recapture the best version of himself after going down with early injuries, his error-riddled band of playmakers or the offensive linemen who never gave the offense a fair shot at succeeding, they all went down together in another elite quarterbacking shootout.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!