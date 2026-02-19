Declan Doyle Puts Ravens on Notice With OTA Expectations

The expectations have been set with the Baltimore Ravens and their new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle.

During the introductory press conference for the new coordinators, Doyle was asked about the expectations for Ravens players to show up for OTAs in the offseason. The new coach made it clear that he expects everyone to be there.

"Yes, we would expect [the players] to be here and, certainly, it is voluntary. But, if you want to say that you're going to win a championship – [and if] you want to say that you have championship standards, and those are your goals and your expectations – certainly that's going to take work, that's going to take collaboration, and that's going to take the beginning of building the relationship with their coaches [and] other players starting off this next regime on the right foot," he said.

"And so, that would be those guys getting in here, us being able to work with them hands-on to be able to kind of get this thing going in the direction that we want to. And [it's about] making improvements so that we set ourselves up where – when we come back in for training camp – we hit the ground running, and we already have kind of a shared knowledge [and] shared language, and we're able to go right to work," Doyle continues.

Declan Doyle's message is clear on OTAs

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's no surprise that the new Ravens coaching staff will push hard for everyone to attend OTAs, since different systems are being implemented, and they want to make sure the players are comfortable with them. There might be some concern with this, though, and that's because of star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Over the last two years, Jackson has typically skipped OTAs, which last year led to him missing a $750,000 roster bonus. The old coaching staff, led by John Harbaugh, was not worried about Jackson at the time and wasn't upset about it.

Things are a little different now that Doyle is bringing his own scheme to the Ravens and needs everyone on the same page. That means Jackson's attendance at OTAs will be crucial.

This won't likely be a big deal after 2026, but it is something Ravens fans hope he will do. It would make a good first impression on the coaching staff and show the rest of the players how important it is to be there to work.

Baltimore might be three months away from OTAs, but this will be a story every fan will monitor when the time comes.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!