NFL Overlooking Ravens' Lamar Jackson in Updated QB Rankings

Last season was not quite the year Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson imagined, but that shouldn't diminish his greatness.

Jackson finished the 2025 campaign, completing 63.6% of his passes for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions, adding another 349 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. That performance was only good enough to rank him 11th among the quarterbacks in the NFL in 2025, according to NFL.com's Nick Shook.

"Lamar Jackson wasn't himself for most of the 2025 season because of the injuries he suffered. His mobility disappeared for weeks, but once it returned, he reminded us why he's won the NFL MVP award twice. His showing in Week 18 was scintillating and will remain burned in my memory for quite some time. As Isaiah Likely told "NFL Daily" on Radio Row during Super Bowl week, Jackson had that look in his eye that night. Hopefully, he'll have it throughout 2026."

Lamar Jackson ranked outside the top 10

There are many reasons Jackson struggled last season, with injuries being the number one factor. He seemed to suffer every kind of injury, from being sick to having hamstring issues.

That ended up costing him more chances to run the football. Not having that kind of threat on the ground really hurt the Ravens' offense, which still managed to rank 16th in total offense. Jackson's 349 rushing yards were a career low for him, with his previous being 695 yards.

The NFL should not be overlooking Jackson, though, as the 2026 season will be the comeback season he needs to get back on track. He's got a new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, who is going to bring his innovative offense from the Chicago Bears to Baltimore. New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has already brought in a largely new coaching staff to help Jackson get back on track as they need to.

If there is any doubt that the 29-year-old quarterback can bounce back, the resume shows Jackson will get back into his old form. He's been to four Pro Bowls, been selected to three All-Pros, and has been the NFL's MVP twice.

While his playoff history leaves much to be desired, Jackson is one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in NFL history, capable of what he does from the pocket and on the run. The league better watch itself as Jackson is going to be back in 2026, and he's coming back with vengeance.