Ravens' Jesse Minter Sends Major Praise to Newly-Hired DC

The Baltimore Ravens have officially come to an agreement on their new defensive coordinator, with the Jesse Minter-led coaching staff officially adding Anthony Weaver to their ranks days after the initial decision was leaked.

Minter was quick to issue the same sort of remarks that he'd made public following Declan Doyle's acceptance of the Ravens' offensive coordinating job, praising the experience that he looks forward to implementing into his rapidly-assembling dream team of a coaching staff.

"A highly-regarded defensive mind, Anthony Weaver has a proven track record of success and is the definition of what it means to be a Raven," Minter stated in an official release. "He elevates players with his football IQ, tactical knowledge and natural teaching ability — all attributes that make him one of the game's most respected coaches."

And just as Minter's never technically worked alongside Doyle, Weaver, too, still has plenty of room to make an impression upon Baltimore fans. But unlike the young offensive coordinator, the DC is well-accomplished not just as an NFL coach, but as a Raven.

Weaver's Enticing Resume

Minter had spent four years within the depths of the Ravens' defensive staff between 2017-20, the longest amount of time he spent at any one stop between then and his eventual agreement to take over for the recently-disposed John Harbaugh. As fate would have it, he only barely missed out on working with Weaver during his second stint with the squad, where he worked to fortify the defensive line between 2021-23.

He was no stranger to the city upon taking that post, having spent the first four years of his professional playing career as a Raven. There, the former second-round pick regularly started games as a defensive end, amounting 14.5 sacks and 144 tackles in Baltimore before taking his talents to the Houston Texans, where he quickly transitioned to the coaching side upon retiring.

Now that he's coming off of two seasons as the Dolphins' defensive coordinator, he's returning to the organization that he'd once walked away from alongside now-Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Macdonald. But as many analysts have noticed, Minter is the next-closest thing to Macdonald, and the top coach will keep right on calling the plays on defensive side of the ball on Baltimore's sideline.

His own hard-hitting ethos is just what the front office is looking for amidst their initiative of returning to their defensive-minded roots. The Ravens still have a lot more offseason maneuvering to look forward to in shoring up that underwhelming portion of their roster, but Weaver's hiring falls right in line with what management's been preaching for the last month.

