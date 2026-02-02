Ravens Hire Anthony Weaver as Defensive Coordinator

The moment has finally arrived as new Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has made his next splash hire after bringing in Declan Doyle as the offensive coordinator.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens are hiring former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to the same role. Weaver is a familiar face to the Ravens as he coached for the team from 2021 to 2023, starting as a defensive line coach and run game coordinator before getting promoted to assistant head coach.

He spent the last two years coaching the Dolphins' defense, which started out promising, ranking fourth in yards and 10th in points in 2024. Last year, they took a dip, ranking 22nd in yards and 24th in points.

Ravens brought Anthony Weaver back home to Baltimore

This shouldn't come as a surprise, as the Weaver connection to Baltimore has always been there; he previously interviewed for the Ravens head coach opening before it was given to Minter. It is important to note that even though Weaver has play-calling experience, those duties will be handled by Minter.

While both Minter and Weaver have served as assistant coaches for the Ravens, they did not work directly with each other, so this will be a new partnership. Weaver has three years of experience as a defensive coordinator, which should be a major asset to the team.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Minter and Weaver will have their work cut out for them, as they must make sweeping changes to a defense that was among the worst in the John Harbaugh era. With Zach Orr as defensive coordinator, the Ravens ranked 24th in yards and 18th in points last season.

The good news is that many of the players know Weaver and what they expect from him, which will be a major asset to the Ravens as they transition to Minter's defensive system. This will be a major advantage, as Weaver can share his insider insights into the players who are still on the team and were with him in Baltimore in 2023.

Weaver is one of the most respected people in the Ravens' building over the last five years, with many believing that the time will come for him to become an NFL head coach due to his leadership skills. This is going to be huge for Minter as he navigates through being a first time head coach and can lean on Weaver to support him.

Minter now just needs to find his special teams coordinator, and the coaching staff will be done, and the real work can begin with free agency and the draft.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!